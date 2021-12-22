today's leftovers
-
Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome | CISA
Google has released Chrome version 100.0.4896.127 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses a vulnerability that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability has been detected in exploits in the wild.
-
Status update, April 2022
This month marked my first time filing taxes in two countries, and I can assure you it is the worst. I am now a single-issue voter in the US: stop taxing expats! You can get some insight into the financials of SourceHut in the recently-published financial report. But let’s get right into the fun stuff: free software development news.
There was some slowdown from me this month thanks to all of the business and financial crap I had to put up with, but I was able to get some cool stuff done and many other contributors have been keeping things moving. I’ll start by introducing a new/old project: Himitsu.
Essentially, Himitsu is a secret storage system whose intended use-case is to provide features like password storage and SSH agent functionality. It draws much of its inspiration from Plan 9’s Factotum. You may have stumbled upon an early prototype on git.sr.ht which introduces the basic idea and included the start of an implementation in C. Ultimately I shelved this project for want of a better programming language to implement it with, and then I made a better programming language to implement it with.
-
Annual Report: The Document Foundation in 2021
The Document Foundation (TDF) is the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. In 2021, we had elections for the foundation’s Board of Directors, along with regular Advisory Board calls, and support for other projects and activities.
-
$8 LU-ASR01 offline speech recognition board features "TW-ASR ONE" chip - CNX Software
LU-ASR01 is a board capable of offline speech recognition with a built-in microphone, a speaker connector, twelve through holes for GPIOs and a temperature sensor interface for DHT11/DS18B20, plus a USB Type-C port for power and programming.
-
ESP USB Bridge project converts ESP32-S2 or ESP32-S3 into a USB to UART/JTAG chip - CNX Software
Espressif’s ESP USB Bridge is a project based on the ESP-IDF that leverages ESP32-S2 or ESP32-S3 USB interface to use the board as a USB to UART or USB to JTAG debug board.
-
Does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business run Linux? [Ed: What is this truly misguided advice? They pretend "Linux" is just some thing that runs under Windows! Only towards the end it mentions dual-boot]
We have a guide on how to dual-boot Linux and Windows 11, which we recommend you check out if you want to go that route. If you want to replace Windows entirely, or remove Linux, you can always back up your data and delete the partition you don’t want to use anymore.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 467 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine
today's howtos
Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison
Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support.
#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15.
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 46 min ago