Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

GNU Core Utilities: coreutils-9.1 released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of April 2022 12:18:19 AM Filed under
GNU

Read more

This is to announce coreutils-9.1, a stable release.
See the NEWS below for details.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed!
There have been 210 commits by 10 people in the 29 weeks since 9.0

  Bernhard Voelker (3)            Max Filippov (1)
  Bruno Haible (1)                Paul Eggert (136)
  Christian Hesse (1)             Pádraig Brady (64)
  Daniel Knittl-Frank (1)         Rohan Sable (1)
  Jim Meyering (4)                Ville Skyttä (1)

Pádraig [on behalf of the coreutils maintainers]

==================================================================

Here is the GNU coreutils home page:
    https://gnu.org/software/coreutils/

For a summary of changes and contributors, see:
    https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=coreutils.git;a=shortlog;h=v9.1
or run this command from a git-cloned coreutils directory:
    git shortlog v9.0..v9.1

To summarize the 259 gnulib-related changes, run these commands
from a git-cloned coreutils directory:
    git checkout v9.1
    git submodule summary v9.0

==================================================================

Here are the compressed sources:
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.1.tar.gz   (14MB)
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.1.tar.xz   (5.5MB)

Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]:
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.1.tar.gz.sig
  https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.1.tar.xz.sig

Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
  https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html

Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums:

cab498ddc655fd3c7da553d80436d28bc9b17283  coreutils-9.1.tar.gz
YFXfkmhgPoI5pcnB1kyyW5qZJTDfZuM7jXimYO2zezU  coreutils-9.1.tar.gz
aa7bf0be95eef29d98eb5c76d4455698b3b705b3  coreutils-9.1.tar.xz
YaH0ENeLp+fzelpPUObRMgrKMzdUhKMlXt3xejhYBCM  coreutils-9.1.tar.xz

The SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the
hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to.

[*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact.  First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball.  Then, run a command like this:

  gpg --verify coreutils-9.1.tar.gz.sig

If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
or that public key has expired, try the following commands to update
or refresh it, and then rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.

  gpg --locate-external-key P@draigBrady.com

  gpg --recv-keys DF6FD971306037D9

  wget -q -O- 'https://savannah.gnu.org/project/release-gpgkeys.php?group=coreutils&download=1' | gpg --import -

This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
  Autoconf 2.71
  Automake 1.16.4
  Gnulib v0.1-5194-g58c597d13
  Bison 3.7.4

NEWS

* Noteworthy changes in release 9.1 (2022-04-15) [stable]

** Bug fixes

  chmod -R no longer exits with error status when encountering symlinks.
  All files would be processed correctly, but the exit status was incorrect.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-9.0]

  If 'cp -Z A B' checks B's status and some other process then removes B,
  cp no longer creates B with a too-generous SELinux security context
  before adjusting it to the correct value.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-8.17]

  'cp --preserve=ownership A B' no longer ignores the umask when creating B.
  Also, 'cp --preserve-xattr A B' is less likely to temporarily chmod u+w B.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-6.7]

  On macOS, 'cp A B' no longer miscopies when A is in an APFS file system
  and B is in some other file system.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-9.0]

  On macOS, fmt no longer corrupts multi-byte characters
  by misdetecting their component bytes as spaces.
  [This bug was present in "the beginning".]

  'id xyz' now uses the name 'xyz' to determine groups, instead of xyz's uid.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-8.22]

  'ls -v' and 'sort -V' no longer mishandle corner cases like "a..a" vs "a.+"
  or lines containing NULs.  Their behavior now matches the documentation
  for file names like ".m4" that consist entirely of an extension,
  and the documentation has been clarified for unusual cases.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-7.0]

  On macOS, 'mv A B' no longer fails with "Operation not supported"
  when A and B are in the same tmpfs file system.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-9.0]

  'mv -T --backup=numbered A B/' no longer miscalculates the backup number
  for B when A is a directory, possibly inflooping.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-6.3]

** Changes in behavior

  cat now uses the copy_file_range syscall if available, when doing
  simple copies between regular files.  This may be more efficient, by avoiding
  user space copies, and possibly employing copy offloading or reflinking.

  chown and chroot now warn about usages like "chown root.root f",
  which have the nonstandard and long-obsolete "." separator that
  causes problems on platforms where user names contain ".".
  Applications should use ":" instead of ".".

  cksum no longer allows abbreviated algorithm names,
  so that forward compatibility and robustness is improved.

  date +'%-N' now suppresses excess trailing digits, instead of always
  padding them with zeros to 9 digits.  It uses clock_getres and
  clock_gettime to infer the clock resolution.

  dd conv=fsync now synchronizes output even after a write error,
  and similarly for dd conv=fdatasync.

  dd now counts bytes instead of blocks if a block count ends in "B".
  For example, 'dd count=100KiB' now copies 100 KiB of data, not
  102,400 blocks of data.  The flags count_bytes, skip_bytes and
  seek_bytes are therefore obsolescent and are no longer documented,
  though they still work.

  ls no longer colors files with capabilities by default, as file-based
  capabilties are very rarely used, and lookup increases processing per file by
  about 30%.  It's best to use getcap [-r] to identify files with capabilities.

  ls no longer tries to automount files, reverting to the behavior
  before the statx() call was introduced in coreutils-8.32.

  stat no longer tries to automount files by default, reverting to the
  behavior before the statx() call was introduced in coreutils-8.32.
  Only `stat --cached=never` will continue to automount files.

  timeout --foreground --kill-after=... will now exit with status 137
  if the kill signal was sent, which is consistent with the behavior
  when the --foreground option is not specified.  This allows users to
  distinguish if the command was more forcefully terminated.

** New Features

  dd now supports the aliases iseek=N for skip=N, and oseek=N for seek=N,
  like FreeBSD and other operating systems.

  dircolors takes a new --print-ls-colors option to display LS_COLORS
  entries, on separate lines, colored according to the entry color code.

  dircolors will now also match COLORTERM in addition to TERM environment
  variables.  The default config will apply colors with any COLORTERM set.

** Improvements

  cp, mv, and install now use openat-like syscalls when copying to a directory.
  This avoids some race conditions and should be more efficient.

  On macOS, cp creates a copy-on-write clone if source and destination
  are regular files on the same APFS file system, the destination does
  not already exist, and cp is preserving mode and timestamps (e.g.,
  'cp -p', 'cp -a').

  The new 'date' option --resolution outputs the timestamp resolution.

  With conv=fdatasync or conv=fsync, dd status=progress now reports
  any extra final progress just before synchronizing output data,
  since synchronizing can take a long time.

  printf now supports printing the numeric value of multi-byte characters.

  sort --debug now diagnoses issues with --field-separator characters
  that conflict with characters possibly used in numbers.

  'tail -f file | filter' now exits on Solaris when filter exits.

  root invoked coreutils, that are built and run in single binary mode,
  now adjust /proc/$pid/cmdline to be more specific to the utility
  being run, rather than using the general "coreutils" binary name.

** Build-related

  AIX builds no longer fail because some library functions are not found.
  [bug introduced in coreutils-8.32]
»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Steam Games and Godot Engine

  • What Is Valve Proton? Why Is It Important For Linux?

    Gaming on Linux has taken a massive leap forward over the past few years. With more games being added to the “supported games” list each day, some of which are working better on Linux than on Windows, over 80% of top AAA games in the Steam library are playable.

  • DirextX 11 Steam Games on openSUSE Solved – CubicleNate's Techpad

    I recently ran into an issue where some Steam games wouldn’t launch and reported the error that the game would not run without DirectX 11. I was befuddled and could not find a solution. I chatted with people, search through forums and didn’t find a solution. I was left with the belief that the hardware was just too old for the newer games and would have to be demoted to the role of “work only”, which was an overall disappointment to the kids and me.

  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 3.5 beta 4

    We're getting closer to the Godot 3.5 stable release with a fourth beta snapshot! Like with 4.0 alpha builds, we're trying to release 3.5 beta builds every other week to ensure that new features can be tested, bugs can be reported and bugfixes can be validated. This beta 4 is a small update with just 83 commits excluding merges, focusing on fixing bugs to stabilize the current feature set for 3.5 stable. The previous beta 3 introduced a brand new Android editor port! In this build, we also built it for 32-bit platforms (armv7 and x86) as there was some demand for it, so you'll find the APK is a bit heavier.

today's howtos

  • How to Install Magento 2.4.4 on Debian 11 - LinuxTuto

    Magento is a open source e-commerce platform written in PHP and uses the Zend Framework. It is highly popular ecommerce platform and it is owned and managed by Adobe Inc. The platform is flexible and has a large variety of features to build an online store. In this tutorial we will show you how to install the Open Source version of Magento 2.4.4 on Debian 11.

  • How to install Puzzle Pirates on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Puzzle Pirates on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How To Install Adminer on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Adminer on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Adminer (formerly known as phpMinAdmin) is an open-source and free web-based database management tool. You can use Adminer with MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, and others. It is simple, lightweight, and designed with strong security and user experience in mind. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Adminer Database Management Tool on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.

  • How to report someone on Discord | FOSS Linux

    Discord is a substantial way to interact via voice and text chat with your gaming allies for free. While using Discord, you will encounter circumstances whereby someone says something offensive against you. In such instances, you will require to report these people for action to be taken against them. The reporting process is not as straightforward as you might think, but in this article guide, we shall show you simple steps to report someone who violates Discord’s code of conduct. If you are a regular internet user, it is easy to ram into issues with others, especially when in groups such as Discord. You might receive offensive messages that might force you to take action. Therefore, depending on the message’s severity, you may report the user directly to Discord for disciplinary action against them. Alternatively, if you don’t intend to directly report the violator to Discord, you can involve a moderator. A moderator in a Discord server is someone responsible for managing different aspects of the server they operate. Therefore, you can report issues to a moderator to help you get a solution. This is because server moderators are familiar with the users in question and can, in turn, mediate disputes.

  • How to install GNOME on Kali Linux | FOSS Linux

    GNOME is a free and open-source desktop environment. It was first developed and released back in 1999. The name GNOME is an acronym for GNU Network Object Model Environment. The project aimed to build a free desktop environment to be able to develop different applications on it. In this article, we shall see how to install GNOME DE on Kali Linux. But, before heading to that, let’s take a quick look at why GNOME?

  • How to Install and Set Up Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

    RHEL or Red Hat Enterprise Linux is more than just an operating system or server solution. It is rather an ecosystem built for and around enterprises. From conglomerates to critical infrastructures such as banks and government bodies, all rest their faith in the Red Hat system. Though it may purely be enterprise-grade software, it doesn't mean one can't get a taste of it without belonging to a corporation. You can download a free copy of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with a no-cost subscription and give it a shot today! This guide will walk you through how to download and install Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Prometheus vs Zabbix | Network Monitoring Tools Comparison

Prometheus and Zabbix are network service monitoring and alerting tools for devices and systems. These network monitoring solutions provide scalable, reliable monitoring services, but the products differ in technology, tools, integrations and ease of use. [...] Zabbix is an enterprise-level open source monitoring solution that can monitor anything from small environments to large, distributed systems. Scalable and accessible, Zabbix can monitor millions of metrics with ease. Zabbix has been around longer than Prometheus and provides broader community documentation and support. Read more

#39 Sending Locations/This Week in GNOME

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 08 to April 15. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6