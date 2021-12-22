Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and the Party
The Call for Participation is now open for Ubuntu 22.04 Release Party – Ubuntu MM
To celebrate the new release of the popular free and open source GNU/Linux distribution Ubuntu 22.04, we are going to hold a release party. The event will take place on the 1st of May. Due to continued COVID uncertainties, the event will be held in a live virtual format with moderated Q&A.
The Call for Participation is now open for Ubuntu 22.04 Release Party.
There will be 2 session types this year, General session and Workshop session. For the general session each speaker will be allowed 30 minutes to speak on the topic and a 15 minutes discussion and Q&A. For the workshop session each speaker will be allowed 45 minutes for the topic and to do hands-on with the participants together and a 15 minutes discussion and Q&A.
Don't wait any longer and try the new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS right now - LinuxStoney
Many of you will know first-hand that in this case we find one of the most used and popular distros out there. Precisely for all this there are many users who are constantly waiting for the news and improvements that are coming to this open source operating system. This is the case that concerns us right now and that we want to talk about in these lines. Specifically, we want to focus on the possibility of testing the new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS right away if you wish.
We are telling you all this because the developer of the aforementioned software, Canonical, has already announced the availability of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS in its Beta version . As you can imagine and mainly due to the fact that it is not a final version, it may still contain some bugs. However, this Beta version is very close to the definitive one and will help us to test in the first instance everything that will come to us in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Moreover, the company itself urges us to notify you of the possible errors that we find in this release that has just been made public.
Devices: PineSound, ASRock, and PINE64
Security and Proprietary Software
Monitoring the kernel.org Transparency Log for a year
Clearly we can do more and improve things. I noted in the beginning that git is not a transparency log, sadly the kernel.org transparency log is a git repository. It’s not a true transparency log and trying to prove the that a commit is present on the log needs one to replay the entire log before comparing the state of the main log and the monitor. This isn’t ideal. A big improvement would be to move this over to an actual transparency log. Sigstore attempts to be a general purpose transparency log for build artifacts. I did start working on a patch to include git-push certificates in Rekor, their transparency log implementation. But this has stalled because I lack the time and I think it would need a bit of code on the remote end to function properly. If you are into OpenSSF projects, the SLSA project lists several requirements to protect a supply chain. A Transparency Log for git-push certificates neatly fits into the B Threat, “Compromise source control platform”. However mitigations like transparency logs are not widely cited as being possible mitigation to this threat. One can speculate why this is the case, but I think the lack of support in Git forges is the main issue. Gitlab supports server hooks and I think you could implement a git-push monitor with a bit of manual maintenance. Github does not support this, and I think that is something Github should improve on. Generally these sort of server-side configurations are not very accessible but very much needed. I’d love to have my own Another improvement on the monitor would be to look more into the code the Trillian team at Google has been doing. Currently they have written a few concepts for a standardized Witness protocol for different transparency logs, and I think it would be neat to provide the same interface for the kernel.org log. This would make it easier to have standardized clients across different logs to validate entries.
Intel Raptor Lake-P Graphics Driver support being added to Linux 5.19
Recently, Linux 5.19 kernel received an addition to its varying support for the open-source operating system. One such addition was Raptor Lake-S graphics driver support in the kernel's PCI ID section. Now, Raptor Lake-P support has been added to version 5.19 too.
