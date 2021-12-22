Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of April 2022 11:02:52 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Switch PHP Version

    I recently discussed a variety of subjects relating the configuration of various web servers and the operation of PHP applications such as WordPress. Web servers, such as OpenLiteSpeed, allow you to change the version using the WebAdmin Console, but if you’re using Apache, here’s how to switch the PHP version on Linux.

  • How to use Google Drive on Linux

    Google Drive is the most popular cloud storage service, offering 15GB of free cloud storage. However, despite being such a popular cloud storage service, there is no official Google Drive client for Linux. There were even rumours that Google was planning to release an official Google Drive client for Linux, but nothing came to fruition.

    Due to the lack of an official Google Drive client for Linux, FOSS developers created outstanding unofficial solutions for managing Google Drive from Linux. In this article, I will not only demonstrate how to use Google Drive on Linux, but I will also cover potential alternatives to Google Drive.

  • How To Install Brasero on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brasero on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Brasero is a free and open-source lightweight disk-burning application software for Linux. It has some unique features which enable users to create discs easily and quickly, also it serves as a graphical front-end for backend tools like cdrtools, cdrskin, and growisofs.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Brasero Disc Burner on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Install FrostWire on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable

    FrostWire is an open-source BitTorrent client first released in September 2004 that was initially very similar to Lime Wire. Over time, developers added more features, including support for the protocol known as “BitTorrent.” In version 5 of this software, it dropped its Gnutella network integration and became only available through BitTorrent. Another benefit for users that use FrostWire is that it can also act as a Media Player.

  • How to Install Fotoxx on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
  • How to Rename MySQL Database Name in Linux

    Renaming/altering the name of a MySQL database was a no-brainer in the past as all it took was a simple command prefix for the database name to be successfully changed. You just needed to execute the command:

  • How to Get CPU Usage of One Single Process in Linux

    Living in the Linux operating system world gives you the computing power and exposure to achieve computing perfection either as a superuser or a Linux administrator. One aspect of Linux operating system administration and computation that we must all strive to conquer is resource management.

    Resource management in Linux operating systems irrevocably intertwines with process management. When we run/install application packages in a Linux OS environment, resources such as CPU cores for computation and memory are assigned to that running application via system/application processes.

    Therefore, it is often important to know which running process is using which resource and for how long. This article will take a closer look at two Linux commands (ps and top) that are sufficient enough in retrieving the CPU usage per system process either instantaneously or periodically.

  • How to Get the Number of Processors/Cores in Linux

    It is a no-brainer that the various Linux operating system distributions that provide irreplaceable performance prowess in a development or production environment will lose their performance identity in the absence of processors/cores.

    These processors/cores are hardware entities of a computer system responsible for computing how fast the Linux operating system and its hosted programs complete user/system assigned tasks.

    The evolution/innovation of various computer hardware infrastructures has led to the production of modern CPUs whose processors/cores embrace features like hyper-threading and multiple cores.

  • How to Install LogSeq on Debian 11 Edition Using AppImage

    LogSeq is a gem of an application that is becoming more and more important on Linux. Of course, we can also install it on Debian 11. However, today we will show you how to install LogSeq on Debian 11 using AppImage. It’s easy. Let’s go for it.

  • How to Install Microsoft Powershell on Manjaro Linux [Ed: Better just to migrate to something like Bash]

    Who would have thought that Microsoft is now developing its applications for Linux! Let’s be honest, this was unthinkable a few years ago but fortunately for our system, we have a paradigm shift in large companies towards Linux. That’s why today you will learn how to install Microsoft PowerShell on Manjaro.

»

More in Tux Machines

Devices: PineSound, ASRock, and PINE64

  • PineSound is a development board for earbuds and digital audio players - CNX Software

    You may have read Pine64’s April’s Fools spoof about the PineBuds and PinePod earlier this month. It turns out those will be real, and the Pine64 PineSound development board will be used to bring the PineBuds earbuds and PinePod digital audio player to market. The PineSound board features Bestechnic BES2300 Bluetooth 5.0 audio chip, two coaxial & optical input and output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4.4mm and 2.5mm balanced jacks, an SMA connector, a USB Type-C connector, plus interfaces for a touchscreen display.

  • ASRock new series of 4x4 BOX5000 mini-PCs now powered by AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors

    ASROCK Industrial has recently unveiled three 4X4 BOX-5000 mini PCs(4X4 BOX-5800U, 4X4 BOX-5600U, and 4X4 BOX-5400U) equipped with AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 U-series processors. By using AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, ASRock plans to capture business and home applications such as Kiosks, digital signage and other remote access applications. ASRock’s newest mini-PCs incorporate AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U, Ryzen 5 5600U, and Ryzen 3 5400U processors which feature up to 8 cores/16 threads to enhance computing performance. The newest architecture also features an improved AMD Radeon Graphics controller to increase the visual experience. According to ASRock, the mini-PCs integrated with Zen 3 processors achieve up to 17% single-thread and multi-thread performance compared to the previous Zen 2 processor architecture.

  • April update: no more unicorns

    Last month we outlined our plans for the next generation of Pro-grade PINE64 hardware – the QuartzPro64. In case you missed the original announcement, the QuartzPro64 is a powerful development board featuring an 8 core SoC which comes paired with 16GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable eMMC flash storage as well as an impressive array of IO options. I’m not going to repeat the entire spec list below since it was covered in detail last month – if this is news to you, then I suggest you go back and read the March update and pick up reading this section after.

Security and Proprietary Software

  • Potential threats to uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices

    In this video for Help Net Security, Chris Westphal, Cybersecurity Evangelist at Ordr, talks about an alert that came out recently from CISA and the Department of Energy (DOE), about potential threats to uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices that are connected to the internet. UPS devices are used to provide emergency power, they’re usually connected to critical infrastructure. They’re basically batteries that provide temporary power when the power goes out and until a generator kicks in to provide longer term temporary power.

  • Let's Encrypt Wins Levchin Prize For Work On Internet Security

    Let’s Encrypt is part of the effort to encrypt the entire internet as a means of maximizing privacy and security online. In 2013, 28 percent of page loads happened with HTTPS protection; today, at least 80 percent are protected—a significant cultural shift away from the outmoded belief that only banks and password-access sites need encryption.

    EFF participates in the Let’s Encrypt project by maintaining and improving Certbot, the most popular software for getting and installing security certificates, designed to help people who run their own websites. EFF also works alongside Let’s Encrypt staff to develop Boulder, the software that runs Let’s Encrypt.

    “Receiving the Levchin Prize was an honor and great recognition for Let’s Encrypt and the work we’ve done to improve the internet,” said Josh Aas, Executive Director of ISRG and Let’s Encrypt. “We’re grateful to longtime collaborators like EFF for helping us get here!”

    •            
  • Microsoft Tried To Cozy Up To Newspaper Publishers… Who Are Now Claiming Microsoft Is Trying To Stiff Them
                   
                       

    A few months after the snippet tax was agreed to as part of the EU Copyright Directive, Australia indicated it wanted to take the same route. The government there planned to make Internet companies pay newspapers for sending the latter extra traffic, by imposing something called the News Media Bargaining Code. In a blog post from December 2020, Mel Silva, VP, Google Australia & New Zealand, gave a good analysis of why Australia’s proposed Code was antithetical to the way the Web worked, including the following:

                   
               
  • Putin’s cyber blind spot [iophk: Windows TCO]

    So, why hasn’t Putin sent his ransomware hounds swarming over European and American networks in an unbridled orgy of encryption, chaos and crypto? An important first step to answering this question is to understand where ransomware fits within the Russian state’s cyber arsenal. And here is where I think we have collectively misjudged the dynamics of ransomware and the state. I am guilty of this myself. We have overestimated the control, underestimated the greed/financial motivation for the hackers, and we have misconstrued Putin’s understanding of his strategic cyber assets.

Monitoring the kernel.org Transparency Log for a year

Clearly we can do more and improve things. I noted in the beginning that git is not a transparency log, sadly the kernel.org transparency log is a git repository. It’s not a true transparency log and trying to prove the that a commit is present on the log needs one to replay the entire log before comparing the state of the main log and the monitor. This isn’t ideal. A big improvement would be to move this over to an actual transparency log. Sigstore attempts to be a general purpose transparency log for build artifacts. I did start working on a patch to include git-push certificates in Rekor, their transparency log implementation. But this has stalled because I lack the time and I think it would need a bit of code on the remote end to function properly. If you are into OpenSSF projects, the SLSA project lists several requirements to protect a supply chain. A Transparency Log for git-push certificates neatly fits into the B Threat, “Compromise source control platform”. However mitigations like transparency logs are not widely cited as being possible mitigation to this threat. One can speculate why this is the case, but I think the lack of support in Git forges is the main issue. Gitlab supports server hooks and I think you could implement a git-push monitor with a bit of manual maintenance. Github does not support this, and I think that is something Github should improve on. Generally these sort of server-side configurations are not very accessible but very much needed. I’d love to have my own Another improvement on the monitor would be to look more into the code the Trillian team at Google has been doing. Currently they have written a few concepts for a standardized Witness protocol for different transparency logs, and I think it would be neat to provide the same interface for the kernel.org log. This would make it easier to have standardized clients across different logs to validate entries. Read more

Intel Raptor Lake-P Graphics Driver support being added to Linux 5.19

Recently, Linux 5.19 kernel received an addition to its varying support for the open-source operating system. One such addition was Raptor Lake-S graphics driver support in the kernel's PCI ID section. Now, Raptor Lake-P support has been added to version 5.19 too. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6