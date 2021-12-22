today's howtos
How to Switch PHP Version
I recently discussed a variety of subjects relating the configuration of various web servers and the operation of PHP applications such as WordPress. Web servers, such as OpenLiteSpeed, allow you to change the version using the WebAdmin Console, but if you’re using Apache, here’s how to switch the PHP version on Linux.
How to use Google Drive on Linux
Google Drive is the most popular cloud storage service, offering 15GB of free cloud storage. However, despite being such a popular cloud storage service, there is no official Google Drive client for Linux. There were even rumours that Google was planning to release an official Google Drive client for Linux, but nothing came to fruition.
Due to the lack of an official Google Drive client for Linux, FOSS developers created outstanding unofficial solutions for managing Google Drive from Linux. In this article, I will not only demonstrate how to use Google Drive on Linux, but I will also cover potential alternatives to Google Drive.
How To Install Brasero on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brasero on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Brasero is a free and open-source lightweight disk-burning application software for Linux. It has some unique features which enable users to create discs easily and quickly, also it serves as a graphical front-end for backend tools like cdrtools, cdrskin, and growisofs.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Brasero Disc Burner on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install FrostWire on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
FrostWire is an open-source BitTorrent client first released in September 2004 that was initially very similar to Lime Wire. Over time, developers added more features, including support for the protocol known as “BitTorrent.” In version 5 of this software, it dropped its Gnutella network integration and became only available through BitTorrent. Another benefit for users that use FrostWire is that it can also act as a Media Player.
How to Install Fotoxx on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
How to Rename MySQL Database Name in Linux
Renaming/altering the name of a MySQL database was a no-brainer in the past as all it took was a simple command prefix for the database name to be successfully changed. You just needed to execute the command:
How to Get CPU Usage of One Single Process in Linux
Living in the Linux operating system world gives you the computing power and exposure to achieve computing perfection either as a superuser or a Linux administrator. One aspect of Linux operating system administration and computation that we must all strive to conquer is resource management.
Resource management in Linux operating systems irrevocably intertwines with process management. When we run/install application packages in a Linux OS environment, resources such as CPU cores for computation and memory are assigned to that running application via system/application processes.
Therefore, it is often important to know which running process is using which resource and for how long. This article will take a closer look at two Linux commands (ps and top) that are sufficient enough in retrieving the CPU usage per system process either instantaneously or periodically.
How to Get the Number of Processors/Cores in Linux
It is a no-brainer that the various Linux operating system distributions that provide irreplaceable performance prowess in a development or production environment will lose their performance identity in the absence of processors/cores.
These processors/cores are hardware entities of a computer system responsible for computing how fast the Linux operating system and its hosted programs complete user/system assigned tasks.
The evolution/innovation of various computer hardware infrastructures has led to the production of modern CPUs whose processors/cores embrace features like hyper-threading and multiple cores.
How to Install LogSeq on Debian 11 Edition Using AppImage
LogSeq is a gem of an application that is becoming more and more important on Linux. Of course, we can also install it on Debian 11. However, today we will show you how to install LogSeq on Debian 11 using AppImage. It’s easy. Let’s go for it.
How to Install Microsoft Powershell on Manjaro Linux [Ed: Better just to migrate to something like Bash]
Who would have thought that Microsoft is now developing its applications for Linux! Let’s be honest, this was unthinkable a few years ago but fortunately for our system, we have a paradigm shift in large companies towards Linux. That’s why today you will learn how to install Microsoft PowerShell on Manjaro.
Devices: PineSound, ASRock, and PINE64
Security and Proprietary Software
Monitoring the kernel.org Transparency Log for a year
Clearly we can do more and improve things. I noted in the beginning that git is not a transparency log, sadly the kernel.org transparency log is a git repository. It’s not a true transparency log and trying to prove the that a commit is present on the log needs one to replay the entire log before comparing the state of the main log and the monitor. This isn’t ideal. A big improvement would be to move this over to an actual transparency log. Sigstore attempts to be a general purpose transparency log for build artifacts. I did start working on a patch to include git-push certificates in Rekor, their transparency log implementation. But this has stalled because I lack the time and I think it would need a bit of code on the remote end to function properly. If you are into OpenSSF projects, the SLSA project lists several requirements to protect a supply chain. A Transparency Log for git-push certificates neatly fits into the B Threat, “Compromise source control platform”. However mitigations like transparency logs are not widely cited as being possible mitigation to this threat. One can speculate why this is the case, but I think the lack of support in Git forges is the main issue. Gitlab supports server hooks and I think you could implement a git-push monitor with a bit of manual maintenance. Github does not support this, and I think that is something Github should improve on. Generally these sort of server-side configurations are not very accessible but very much needed. I’d love to have my own Another improvement on the monitor would be to look more into the code the Trillian team at Google has been doing. Currently they have written a few concepts for a standardized Witness protocol for different transparency logs, and I think it would be neat to provide the same interface for the kernel.org log. This would make it easier to have standardized clients across different logs to validate entries.
Intel Raptor Lake-P Graphics Driver support being added to Linux 5.19
Recently, Linux 5.19 kernel received an addition to its varying support for the open-source operating system. One such addition was Raptor Lake-S graphics driver support in the kernel's PCI ID section. Now, Raptor Lake-P support has been added to version 5.19 too.
