today's leftovers
-
How to Get Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Free?
In January 2021, Red Hat announced a new -- free of cost -- subscription that was aimed at individuals wanting to use RHEL.
Before that, it was necessary to have a paid subscription to use RHEL.
Now that this has changed, let's see how to get RHEL for free.
I'll also go over how to register and attach your system to an active subscription.
-
Hackaday Podcast 164: Vintage NASA Soldering, Mouse Bites, ATTiny85 Graphics, And PVC Pontoons
Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi as they review the most interesting hacks and stories of the previous week. This time we’ll start things off by talking about the return of in-person events, and go over several major conventions and festivals that you should add to your calendar now. Then we’ll look at a NASA training film from the Space Race, an interesting radio-controlled quirk that Tesla has built into their cars for some reason, a very promising autonomous boat platform, and some high performance visuals generated by an ATtiny85. Stick around to find out what happens with an interplanetary probe looses its ride to space, and why the best new enclosure for your Raspberry Pi 4 might be a surveillance camera.
-
unlicensed radio
I had a strong feeling that I had written a post at some point in the past that touched on license-free radio services and bands. I can't find it now, so maybe it was all a dream. I wanted to expand on the topic, so here we are either way.
As a general principle, radio licensing in the United States started out being based on the operator. As an individual or organization, you could obtain a license that entitled you to transmit within certain specifications. You could use whatever equipment you wanted, something that was particularly important since early on most radio equipment was at least semi-custom.
-
Computer Science Open Data
This is data I wish I had when I was applying for Ph.D. programs. My students and I have slowly put the source data together over time, so that it's now a compilation of computer science data:
professors [source]
rankings [source]
best papers [source]
stipends [source]
The writing on this page is not advice. Rather, I've described on this page what I find most provocative in the data, but you are encourage to review the data yourself. We have spent hundreds of hours of work putting together the source data, subscribe here for updates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 516 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: PineSound, ASRock, and PINE64
Security and Proprietary Software
Monitoring the kernel.org Transparency Log for a year
Clearly we can do more and improve things. I noted in the beginning that git is not a transparency log, sadly the kernel.org transparency log is a git repository. It’s not a true transparency log and trying to prove the that a commit is present on the log needs one to replay the entire log before comparing the state of the main log and the monitor. This isn’t ideal. A big improvement would be to move this over to an actual transparency log. Sigstore attempts to be a general purpose transparency log for build artifacts. I did start working on a patch to include git-push certificates in Rekor, their transparency log implementation. But this has stalled because I lack the time and I think it would need a bit of code on the remote end to function properly. If you are into OpenSSF projects, the SLSA project lists several requirements to protect a supply chain. A Transparency Log for git-push certificates neatly fits into the B Threat, “Compromise source control platform”. However mitigations like transparency logs are not widely cited as being possible mitigation to this threat. One can speculate why this is the case, but I think the lack of support in Git forges is the main issue. Gitlab supports server hooks and I think you could implement a git-push monitor with a bit of manual maintenance. Github does not support this, and I think that is something Github should improve on. Generally these sort of server-side configurations are not very accessible but very much needed. I’d love to have my own Another improvement on the monitor would be to look more into the code the Trillian team at Google has been doing. Currently they have written a few concepts for a standardized Witness protocol for different transparency logs, and I think it would be neat to provide the same interface for the kernel.org log. This would make it easier to have standardized clients across different logs to validate entries.
Intel Raptor Lake-P Graphics Driver support being added to Linux 5.19
Recently, Linux 5.19 kernel received an addition to its varying support for the open-source operating system. One such addition was Raptor Lake-S graphics driver support in the kernel's PCI ID section. Now, Raptor Lake-P support has been added to version 5.19 too.
Recent comments
24 min 55 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 5 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 53 min ago
20 hours 11 min ago
21 hours 1 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago