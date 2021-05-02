Kernel: HarmonyOS 3.0, OnePlus, and Brendan Gregg Quits Netflix Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G grabbing HarmonyOS 2.0.0.155 software update [Ed: They don't talk about it, but it is based on Linux apparently] Huawei has pushed a new software update for the Nova 8 SE 4G that comes with HarmonyOS 2.0 version 2.0.0.155 in China. The new information reveals that the latest update brings March 2022 HarmonyOS security improvements for better system security.

HarmonyOS 3.0 coming in September, first betas to roll out next month [Ed: Apparently Linux based as it's Android/AOSP] The third major version of Huawei’s Harmony OS was announced in October of last year with the first Developer Preview coming out a few weeks later. However, development seems to have hit a bit of a snag, so the rollout schedule had to be pushed back.

OnePlus 10 Pro kernel source code publicly released - 9to5Google After a delayed release, the OnePlus 10 Pro is now available in global markets for eager fans to snap up. For third-party ROM developers and tinkerers, we have good news with the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro kernel source code — which is now publicly available.

OnePlus 10 Pro kernel source code is now available OnePlus finally took the wraps off the global variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the company slacked off a bit and did not give us the kernel sources right after the launch. If you have already managed to score one for yourself for the sake of tinkering, we have good news for you. To facilitate custom development, the Chinese OEM has now released the kernel sources for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Netflix End of Series 1 [Ed: Brendan Gregg quits Netflix] Last time I quit a job, I wanted to share publicly the reasons why I left, but I ultimately did not. I've since been asked many times why I resigned that job (not unlike The Prisoner) along with much speculation (none true).

Games: Steam and More Proprietary Stuff Steam on Chrome OS explainer dashes hopes of easy modding One of the most interesting things about covering Google's technologies and products is how communicative the company can be when explaining how things work. It recently kicked off the first part of a planned series illuminating how it finagled Steam on Chromebooks. In this first high-level overview of the technologies involved, one key fact has already been detailed: Modifying games (even just to tweak configuration files) might be pretty hard, if not impossible.

'You can't really gamify compassion': Jenova Chen on building ethical free-to-play games [Ed: If it's not free as in free software, can it still be ethical rather than monopoly?] Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re chatting with Thatgamecompany co-founder Jenova Chen about ethical game design on mobile, as well as taking a closer look at Epic’s new $2 billion funding round and its metaverse ambitions with The Lego Group.

Teardown: Valve Steam Deck The Steam Deck is not the first attempt at a handheld for PC gaming, but it does come with a pedigree and a market-friendly price. Since 1996, Valve has evolved from game developer (the Half-Life franchise) into being a major online market for PC games, into offering an open-hardware platform (Steam Engine) and now, fully into the console market after a flirtation with peripherals.

Report: More PCs Running Windows XP, 7, and 8 Than Windows 11 [Ed: Microsoft boosters are alarmed by the failure that is Vista 11]