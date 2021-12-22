Not everything in life is free; but, there is plenty of great software that is. Here are excellent replacements for all your essential paid programs

Zoom is a communications technology platform that provides videotelephony and real-time online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform. The client can be used in a variety of ways to improve communication and collaboration. With its easy-to-use platform, users can connect with colleagues, classmates, and customers in real-time from any device. In the following tutorial, you will learn to install the Zoom on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using either the flatpak package manager or the snapcraft package manager, with some tips for maintaining or removing software in the future.

FileZilla is an easy-to-use, free FTP client with cross-platform support. You can download it for Windows or Linux on both server and client sides! It also supports sftp connections, so you can transfer files without having them wrapped up in (.zip) archives too much—this way, there’s less traffic on your network while still getting everything done quickly.

IntelliJ IDEA is an excellent choice for any developer who wants to have all their tools in one place. Whether you’re looking into developing software or want some help getting started with it, this program has something that will work perfectly! This IDE comes loaded up with features like Syntax Highlighting, which makes coding much easier on the eyes than staring at code after struggling through challenging sections of programming languages due mainly because they were hard/impossible without being able to see what’s going wrong while typing away only wishing. Anyone who has ever worked with other IDEs will find their way around in no time, thanks to this great program’s ease of use and practicality for developing Java programs, especially Kotlin or Groovy, if you’re working on Android apps! Its integration, such as Git (for committing changes), SVN(to check outsources), and Mercurial & CVS, make it even more helpful, so don’t forget about them when choosing your software development tool. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to Install the latest IntelliJ IDEA on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and the LaunchPAD PPA by the Marcel Kapfer to install the latest possible version of the community or ultimate edition, along with some essential tips on maintaining and remove the software in the future if required.

Element is a free and open-source software instant messaging client implementing the Matrix protocol. It supports end-to-end encryption, groups, and sharing of files between users on this platform! If you’re looking for an open-source, encrypted messaging client that offers group chats and file-sharing functions, then Element is one of the best options. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to Install Riot Desktop or better known as Element now, on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS using the command line terminal to import the Riot or better known as Element.io official repository and gpg key and install the desktop chat client editor, along with how to maintain and remove the software if required in the future.

DeSmuME is a great Nintendo DS emulator. It has all the features that we expect from an emulator, but it also offers some unique options for working with your computer’s dual monitors while playing games on one screen at once! This makes DeSMU quite popular among gamers who want to play their favorite titles using this method without giving up any detail or graphics quality when switching back and forth between screens as needed during gameplay. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install DeSmuME on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three installations method of APT or Flatpak using the command line terminal, along with some tips on maintaining the software into the future.

Linux isn't just something that runs on servers and powers the internet. It's a safe place for your data, your family history and memories, working or having fun, and real life. Case in point: Right now I'm in the middle of a project scanning old family photos. I have been using Fedora Linux with the GNOME desktop for a few years, so I didn't have to install any additional software packages. I just plug my scanner into the USB port, start up the scanning software (Document Scanner), and I'm good to go. Keep reading to see how I did it.

Recently I have tried it again, after having used pcmanfm for many years. After setting everything up the way I like it I noticed that the shortcuts in the sidepane cannot be rearranged (I am used to having devices first, then bookmarks).

Managing passwords via the terminal is relatively simple. In Linux, you can manage the user passwords using the passwd utility, a command designed to manage passwords. In this guide, we’ll also learn a few advanced arguments for the passwd command, which will help you use it more effectively and make your life easier. Remember, you can only manage your password as a regular user. However, the root user and users with sudo privileges can manage other users’ passwords and define how the password can be used.

Mitchell Krog created NGINX Ultimate Bad Bot & Referrer Blocker, a Linux Specialist focusing on security, and given his work, you can tell he is one of the good guys. NGINX Ultimate Bad Bot Blocker is, to date, one of the best open free source pieces of software you can deploy to your website free of charge with a continuous update of sometimes twice a day. The work from Mitchell and the community is outstanding.

Node is becoming the first choice of developers for building frontend applications. Also, many developers are using this for building REST API and CRUDs. This programing language is developed by OpenJS Foundation, which runs on Chrome’s v8 engine.

For laptop user, there could be a quite annoying issue that the ‘Airplane Mode’ automatically turns on when lid closed, or when the screen is tilted sideways. For HP laptops running Ubuntu, Fedora, or other Linux using systemd, there’s a workaround by mapping the HP e057 and e058 scancodes to 240 (no-op key). So it won’t automatically turn on Airplane Mode, while the option in ‘Wi-Fi’ settings and fn + F12 key combination still function. NOTE: This tutorial is tested and works in my Ubuntu 22.04 on HP 246 laptop. It may or may not work in your machine.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install IntelliJ IDEA on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, IDEA IntelliJ is an open-source, and cross-platform IDE for writing Java applications. It’s developed by JetBrains, the same company that developed PyCharm, the best IDE for Python. Like PyCharm, IntelliJ IDEA to has two variants: the Ultimate Edition and the Community Edition. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an IntelliJ IDEA on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

However, only one process at a time can listen on a given IP address and port number. In a world of ubiquitous IPv6, this wouldn't be a problem - each of my servers has literally trillions of IPv6 addresses, so I could easily dedicate one IPv6 address per webapp. Unfortunately, IPv6 is not ubiquitous, and due to the shortage of IPv4 addresses, it would be too expensive to give each app its own IPv4 address.

My preferred method for deploying webapps is to have the webapp listen directly on port 443, without any sort of standalone web server or HTTP reverse proxy in front. I have had it with standalone web servers: they're all over-complicated and I always end up with an awkward bifurcation of logic between my app's code and the web server's config. Meanwhile, my preferred language, Go, has a high-quality, memory-safe HTTPS server in the standard library that is well suited for direct exposure on the Internet.

I've been using VMWare Workstation at work for a long time now. In the beginning, it was more or less your only good option for virtualization on Linux hosts. Then I kept on using it because it was the least intrusive option and had the best GUI. It's still all of that, and as an added bonus it works well enough over remote X, but unfortunately things are adding up to the point where I probably need to replace it with something else, something without the major flaw that currently afflicts my VMWare Workstation setup and ideally the minor one too.

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers How to run glmark2-drm to benchmark an external GPU on a Raspberry Pi On my Raspberry Pi with an AMD Radeon 5450, it's not the best performing setup in the world—half the tests don't run yet—but it's a helpful tool to see if you still need to improve the drivers a bit :)

A Neat Little Tool To Reset The Fuses On Your ATtiny If you’re an experienced hacker, you’ve probably run into a problem at some point and thought “let’s make a tool to automate that”. A few hours later you’ve got your tool, but then realize that the amount of work you put into making the tool vastly exceeds what you would have needed to solve the original problem manually. That really doesn’t matter though: developing a fancy tool can be a rewarding experience that teaches you way more about the original problem than you would have learned otherwise. [sjm4306]’s ATtiny High Voltage Fuse Reset-er is a clever device that firmly falls into this category.

RSS Printer Gives You The Hard Copy News You Desire The days of yore saw telex machines and dot-matrix printers with continuous feed paper churning out data in hardcopy form in offices around the world. [Jan Derogee] wanted a bit of that old-school charm, and set about building a RSS news printer using a venerable old printer in his possession.

Easy, Extensible, Open I’m a huge DIY’er. I don’t like to buy things when I can build them myself. But honestly, that doesn’t always end up in the optimal allocation of my time, when viewed from a getting-stuff-done perspective. Sometimes, if you’ve got a bigger project in mind, the right way is the quick way, and the quick way is buying something that already works. But when that something is itself not hackable, you’d better be darn sure that it does what you need, and what you could reasonably expect to need in the future, out of the box. And that’s where extensibility comes in.