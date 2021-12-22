today's howtos
-
After 5 years, I'm out of the serverless compute cult
I have been using serverless computing and storage for nearly five years and I'm finally tired of it. I do feel like it has become a cult. In a cult, brainwashing is done so gradually, people have no idea it is going on. I feel like this has happened across the board with so many developers; many don’t even realize they are clouded. In my case, I took the serverless marketing and hype hook, line, and sinker for the first half of my serverless journey. After working with several companies small and large, I have been continually disappointed as our projects grew. The fact is, serverless technology is amazingly simple to start, but becomes a bear as projects and teams accelerate. A serverless project typically includes a fully serverless stack which can include (using a non-exhaustive list of AWS services): [...]
-
[Cracking] the University in a Few Steps
While I was enjoying the last sip of my tea, I thought about ways to take advantage of the arbitrary file upload vulnerability. Of course, I could overwrite configuration files or upload HTML documents to trigger XSS. Yet, I had a better idea.
From the error message as mentioned above, we know that the webserver is Java-based. Accordingly, I guessed it must be possible to execute JavaServer Pages (JSP) files. JSP allows web developers to write HTML code containing dynamic Java parts executed on the server-side. This implies, an attacker in control of a JSP file that is loaded by the server can also execute arbitrary code on the server-side.
-
FOSS Linux’s Tmux Cheat Sheet | FOSS Linux
Tmux (TM) is an acronym that stands for Terminal Multiplexing. It is a free and open-source tool that allows you to open many terminals in a single desktop window by adding more than one terminal window. A “tabbed” interface (without actual tabs) is the result, allowing for tab flipping between windows without using the mouse.
Before diving into the cheat sheet, you must ensure that Tmux is installed on your Linux OS. We shall brush through this article, but if you need a detailed report on how to install and use Tmux on Linux, check this comprehensive article.
-
How to install the latest kernel on Debian 11 and derivatives
Although it is not recommended to do so, it may be useful to know how to install the latest kernel on Debian 11 and derivatives. Let’s go for it, it’s easy.
-
OpenCTI Installation with Portainer
This post is about OpenCTI Installation with Portainer.
OpenCTI is an open source platform allowing organizations to manage their cyber threat intelligence knowledge and observables. It has been created in order to structure, store, organize and visualize technical and non-technical information about cyber threats.
The data is structured using a knowledge schema based on the STIX2 standards. It has been designed as a modern web application including a GraphQL API and an UX oriented frontend. Also, OpenCTI can be integrated with other tools and applications such as MISP, TheHive, MITRE ATT&CK etc.
-
How to run SeaMonkey in a container
If you click on the "www" icon on the desktop, then Firefox will run, in a container.
I received an email from Mike, he would prefer to run SeaMonkey. Given the browsing limitations of SM these days, I don't know why anyone would want to use SM for general web browsing. Unless you are only going to sites that SM can handle.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 530 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Some Lenovo laptops may be carrying a serious security flaw
Cybersecurity experts from ESET have found three security flaws in hundreds of different Lenovo laptop models which could put millions of users at risk. ESET said exploiting these vulnerabilities would allow attackers to deploy and successfully execute UEFI malware either in the form of SPI flash implants like LoJax or ESP implants like ESPecter. In total, three vulnerabilities have been discovered, which are now tracked as CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971 (also known as SecureBackDoor and SecureBackDoorPreim), and CVE-3972 (SMM memory corruption inside the SW SMI handler function).
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 19 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago