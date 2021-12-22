QEMU 7.0 Released with KVM Support for RISC-V, ARM and OpenRISC Improvements
Almost a year in the works, QEMU 7.0 is here with major new features like support for logging guest events via the ACPI ERST interface, improved security label support for the virtiofs shared file system for virtual machines, improved flexibility for fleecing backups, including support for non-qcow2 images, as well as support for Intel AMX on the x86 platform.
