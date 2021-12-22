NVIDIA submits NVDLA AI accelerator driver to mainline Linux
NVIDIA has just submitted a large patchset to mainline Linux for their NVDLA AI accelerator Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver, accompanied by an open-source user mode driver.
The NVDLA (NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator) can be found in recent Jetson modules such as Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson AGX Orin, and since NVDLA was made open-source hardware in 2017, it can also be integrated into third-party SoCs such as StarFive JH7100 Vision SoC and Allwinner V831 processor.
