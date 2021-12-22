daedalOS - desktop environment in the web browser
A desktop environment is a collection of disparate components that integrate together. They bundle these components to provide a common graphical user interface with elements such as icons, toolbars, wallpapers, and desktop widgets. Additionally, most desktop environments include a set of integrated applications and utilities.
Desktop environments provide their own window manager, system software that controls the placement and appearance of windows within a windowing system. They also provide a file manager which organizes, lists, and locates files and directories. Other aspects include a background provider, a panel to provide a menu and display information, as well as a setting/configuration manager to customize the environment.
daedalOS takes a different approach to the traditional desktop environment such as GNOME and KDE. The aim of the daedalOS project is to make a web-based desktop environment that’s suitable for everyday use. It’s written in JavaScript.
