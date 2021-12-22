SUSE Announces “Adaptable Linux Platform” for SUSE Linux Enterprise
There are movements around SUSE and the most recent attends to the denomination of Adaptive Linux Platform (ALP)a kind of initiative with which to promote the open development of the next version of SUSE Linux Enterprise.
Because… when will the next version of SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) be released? The current one, SLE 15, dates from June 2018, almost four years ago. Too long a priori for how the world of professional software goes, although it should be remembered that the last major update, SLE 15 SP3, arrived last year imminently preceded by openSUSE Leap 15.3 and with many new features in both cases, many of they shared.
