The easiest way to learn Linux for students
Linux is a strong, stable and reliable operating system which, if enough resources are available, allows hundreds of users to run programs simultaneously on a single machine. Because of its ability to scale up, it is the operating system of choice for large-scale scientific calculations.
Linux has also become a topic of interest to students. They start to study it both for their general development, because of their multifaceted interests, and in order to tie their career to the IT industry.
If a student wants to do a deeper study of Linux sooner or later he has to write a case study. For this they will use any case study writing service they can find on the Internet. Such a service really helps to reduce the time it takes to write such important papers.
Linux is the operating system of choice for a wide range of devices, from smartphones to desktops to supercomputers. Linux is used in smart TVs and newer, smart washing machines in everyday life.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 437 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Some Lenovo laptops may be carrying a serious security flaw
Cybersecurity experts from ESET have found three security flaws in hundreds of different Lenovo laptop models which could put millions of users at risk. ESET said exploiting these vulnerabilities would allow attackers to deploy and successfully execute UEFI malware either in the form of SPI flash implants like LoJax or ESP implants like ESPecter. In total, three vulnerabilities have been discovered, which are now tracked as CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971 (also known as SecureBackDoor and SecureBackDoorPreim), and CVE-3972 (SMM memory corruption inside the SW SMI handler function).
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 19 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago