Ditch Office 365: 3 free Microsoft office alternatives for Windows, Linux and macOS
LibreOffice is the go-to open-source office powerhouse. It has everything you realistically need — word processing, presentation creation, spreadsheet wrangling...you name it, LibreOffice has it — but the user interface is definitely a throwback to Windows XP days. LibreOffice does offer theming and custom layouts, but the default UI looks like something pulled straight out of Windows XP. Subjectively, the somewhat retro look and feel may appeal to some. Objectively speaking, the UI is unoptimised and somewhat messy — with options buried in sub-menus in odd places — which gives the software a bit of a steep learning curve.
User-created extensions expand the functionality of LibreOffice even further, while Collabora Office offers a paid, enterprise-ready, cloud-based collaboration solution based on LibreOffice.
LibreOffice offers support for just about every document format under the sun, including PDF and Microsoft's proprietary formats. If you're not afraid of spending some time setting up the software to your liking and getting used to some quirks, you should give LibreOffice a chance.
