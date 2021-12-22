today's howtos
-
Upgrade Ubuntu Server 20.04 to 22.04 - Invidious
In this vid we upgrade Ubuntu Server 20.04 to 22.04 on my netbook files server. WARNING! Do this at your own risk. This is a quick and dirty method and you need to backup up completely before attempting yourself.
-
How to Crop and Resize Images on Linux Using Gwenview
The Linux operating system domain offers numerous ideal and recommended solutions to image manipulation. One of the key attributes that favor this Linux-to-image-manipulation software relationship is the open-source nature of both the Linux OS being used and the application software installation taking place.
-
How to Change the Default Shell in Linux System
Under the Linux operating system environment, a shell can be described as a program that takes user inputs from the computer keyboard in form of commands and interprets them with the aim of yielding immediate execution results or leading to another program execution instance.
As you familiarize yourself with Linux, you will get the opportunity to meet and interact with many Linux-oriented shell environments like bash, ksh, fish, sh, and zsh. Due to the popularity of Bash Shell, there is a high chance that you are using it now as the default shell on your Linux system.
-
How to Delete Files Listed in Another File in Linux
Under a Linux operating system distribution, anything goes. Such open-source operating system environments take you through a roller coaster on anything there is to know about operating systems.
One key aspect that strongly defines the need and continued need for an operating system is file management. No operating system handles file management better than Linux. Whether you want to restrict, create, or enhance the security of your system and user files, Linux provides the best user experience and performance.
The Linux terminal or command-line interface is a flexible environment for manipulating files through commands associated with creating, renaming, moving, and deleting files. What if you learned another file manipulation tweak?
-
How To Install Apache Cordova on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Cordova on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Cordova is an open-source development framework for mobile devices that helps developers to use HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript to build new mobile applications (iOS or Android). The platform includes a set of pre-built plugins to provide access to the camera, GPS, filesystem, and other components of the device.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Cordova on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 446 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Some Lenovo laptops may be carrying a serious security flaw
Cybersecurity experts from ESET have found three security flaws in hundreds of different Lenovo laptop models which could put millions of users at risk. ESET said exploiting these vulnerabilities would allow attackers to deploy and successfully execute UEFI malware either in the form of SPI flash implants like LoJax or ESP implants like ESPecter. In total, three vulnerabilities have been discovered, which are now tracked as CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971 (also known as SecureBackDoor and SecureBackDoorPreim), and CVE-3972 (SMM memory corruption inside the SW SMI handler function).
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 19 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago