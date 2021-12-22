A Linux in 10 megabytes? This is Tiny Core Linux
Many times we have talked about light Linux distros, ideal to be able to install on old computers and give them a second chance. These systems sacrifice aesthetic aspects and programs to reduce the use of RAM and CPU so that these computers, which may have 10 or 20 years behind them, can handle them. However, there are always those who seek to take this to the extreme, reducing the system to the maximum to make it as minimalist as possible. And it seems that the limit is set by Tiny Core Linux , a fully functional distro that occupies only 10 megabytes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Free, Libre Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Some Lenovo laptops may be carrying a serious security flaw
Cybersecurity experts from ESET have found three security flaws in hundreds of different Lenovo laptop models which could put millions of users at risk. ESET said exploiting these vulnerabilities would allow attackers to deploy and successfully execute UEFI malware either in the form of SPI flash implants like LoJax or ESP implants like ESPecter. In total, three vulnerabilities have been discovered, which are now tracked as CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971 (also known as SecureBackDoor and SecureBackDoorPreim), and CVE-3972 (SMM memory corruption inside the SW SMI handler function).
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 19 min ago
1 day 27 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago