The PocketReform is a made-in-Berlin Linux handheld
In the last year, we have seen an unexpected revival of handheld computers (or PDAs) with hardware keyboard, all of which based on Linux: the PinePhone with its keyboard case, the GPD series of mini-laptops and several others which we covered here last month. For those wondering, the main difference between these trendy miniaturized computers and "standard" Linux phones can often be just the lack of a cellular modem. In general, the board designs appear to be quite similar between PDAs and phones, and for most applications, a Linux PDA can be cheaper and just as useful as a fully fledged smartphone.
Back in 2019, the MNT Reform project promised a new laptop concept: being entirely self-made, radical (and rather punk-sexy) in style and functions, this Linux laptop focused on repairability, modularity (even for input devices!) and total openness of the platform firmware. The device was designed by Lukas Hartmann in Berlin, all of which based on the ARMv8, i.MX8MQ processor. Furthermore, the Reform sported a tiny OLED display above the keyboard for status monitoring, an open-source trackball, and replaceable stylus-shaped 18650 LiFePo4 batteries, all with entirely replicable PCB and hardware design.
