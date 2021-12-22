Linux in Devices and Arduino Projects
Wago names Tyrone Visser business development manager for IIoT and Linux - Electrical Business
After six years as a regional sales manager for the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba territories, Tyrone Visser has moved on to become Wago Corp.’s North American business development manager for IIoT and Linux.
In his new position, Visser is responsible for demonstrating how Wago’s PFCs and edge devices “can do more than what is traditionally possible with a PLC”. This includes IIoT capabilities and cloud-based transmission, as well as utilizing open-source software for low-code programming environments, custom visualization, databases and more.
Cooler Master Pi Case 40 V2 launched together with 3D printable assets - CNX Software
Cooler Master Pi Case 40 V2 case for Raspberry Pi 4 is the successor of the fanless Pi Case 40 metal enclosure launched in 2020 on Kickstarter. The company also offers 3D files for the case and accessories to expand its functionality.
Microchip evaluation kit for mid-range touchscreen applications
Microchip’s SAME51 Touch Curiosity is a low cost evaluation kit equipped with ATSAME51J20A MCU, a touch-screen TFT display and an onboard debugger for quick product development. This kit is designed to aim applications requiring touch input and clear display such as smart appliances, vehicle climate control or industrial embedded devices that require CAN, Ethernet or USB support.
The evaluation kit adopts the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4F MCU which has a maximum frequency of 120MHz. Other relevant features include a Floating Point Unit (FPU), a Memory Protection Unit (MPU), 256KB SRAM and a 32-channel Direct Memory Access Controller (DMAC).
The Arduino IDE 2.0 now speaks your language Arduino Blog
It was only last December that we put out a call for members of the Arduino community to contribute to the open source development and translation of the IDE 2.0. The response from the Arduino community has been phenomenal, and we can already announce the availability of some new language packs. So it’s time to update your Arduino IDE 2.0 to version 2.0.0-rc6, where it’ll allow you to change the language.
Google's Arduino-powered devices provide soothing signals | Arduino Blog
Our days are full of devices trying their best to grab our attention, from a computer dinging when a new email hits to a smartphones vibrating every time an app wants to sell something. If you’re like most people, the vast majority of those notifications are irritating. But they are still necessary in many cases. To provide more soothing signals, Google turned to Arduino to build these unique devices.
Little Signals is one of Google’s “Digital Wellbeing Experiments,” which are technological concepts and prototypes designed to enhance our lives instead of adding stress to them. Each Little Signals device has a unique way of notifying users about an arbitrary digital event through “calm technology.” For example, one Little Signals device gentle blows air on a plant’s leaves, which could indicate the presence of a new email. Another gently taps on a prescription bottle to alert the user that it is time to take their medication.
Some Lenovo laptops may be carrying a serious security flaw
Cybersecurity experts from ESET have found three security flaws in hundreds of different Lenovo laptop models which could put millions of users at risk. ESET said exploiting these vulnerabilities would allow attackers to deploy and successfully execute UEFI malware either in the form of SPI flash implants like LoJax or ESP implants like ESPecter. In total, three vulnerabilities have been discovered, which are now tracked as CVE-2021-3970, CVE-2021-3971 (also known as SecureBackDoor and SecureBackDoorPreim), and CVE-3972 (SMM memory corruption inside the SW SMI handler function).
