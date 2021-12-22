How Does Linux Help Reduce E-Waste?
While many proprietary OS vendors have stopped supporting older hardware, Linux continues to power such low-end devices to prevent e-waste disposal.
E-waste, or electronic waste, is a big problem. With old electronic equipment including used PCs getting thrown away, hazardous chemicals are regularly being introduced into the environment.
With Linux, it's possible to resurrect old PCs or repair them so that you can use them longer, which in turn, reduces the amount of e-waste.
