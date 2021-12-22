today's howtos
How to deploy ownCloud on Ubuntu Server 20.04 | TechRepublic
OwnCloud was one of the original on-premise cloud solutions and is still going strong today. This cloud/collaboration platform can be easily deployed to your in-house data center or a third-party cloud host and can serve several use cases. It can be used for cloud storage, team collaboration, file sharing, calendaring, and even a full-blown, cloud-based office suite.
4 cheat sheets I can't live without | Opensource.com
As a technical writer working on OpenShift documentation, I use a number of tools in the documentation workflow. I love cheat sheets, as they are handy references that make my life easier and workflow more efficient.
Cheat sheets help you work smarter. Here is my compilation of four cheat sheets that I find useful.
Get started with NetworkManager on Linux | Opensource.com
Most current Linux distributions use NetworkManager for creating and managing network connections. That means I need to understand it as a system administrator. In a series of articles, I will share what I've learned to date and why I think NetworkManager is an improvement over past options.
Red Hat introduced NetworkManager in 2004 to simplify and automate network configuration and connections, especially wireless connections. The intent was to relieve users from the task of manually configuring each new wireless network before using it. NetworkManager can manage wired network connections without interface configuration files, although it uses network connection files for wireless connections.
In this article, I'll review what NetworkManager is and how to use it to view network connections and devices for Linux hosts. I'll even solve a couple of problems in the process.
How to install AnyDesk on Mx linux - Linux Shout
AnyDesk is a free alternative to TeamViewer for establishing a remote desktop connection. Here in this tutorial we will learn the commands to install AnyDesk on MX Linux.
If you don’t want to use TeamViewer and looking for some other similar kind of application then AnyDesk is here. It is a close source application developed by AnyDesk Software GmbH. It is a cross-platform remote desktop app, available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Linux systems. The app offers remote control, file transfer, and VPN functionality.
Stellar Repair for MySQL: Linux Version Review
MySQL is one of the most widely used database technologies for storing business- and organization-critical data. While MySQL is reliable, computers have the tendency to fail, and issues such as hardware failure and bugs can cause databases to corrupt.
Besides those issues, users also have to worry about protecting their MySQL server from crashing for any reason if they want to prevent corruption.
Unfortunately, guaranteeing that a database will never go corrupt isn’t possible. However, it is possible to repair and recover corrupt databases using a powerful MySQL database recovery software such as Stellar Repair for MySQL.
The tool is available for both Windows and Linux operating systems. You can use it with CentOS 7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04, and 19.10. It is also compatible with Windows Vista through 10, and Windows Server 2003, 2008, and 2012.
We’ve reviewed the tool in this post to determine whether it delivers on its promise of recovering broken databases.
How to Install Qlipper on Debian 11
On Linux, we have applications of all kinds. Some of them are focused on productivity and others on leisure. In any case, there are more and more every day. Today we will talk about one that interacts with the clipboard and is very useful when we use it frequently. Today, you will learn how to install Qlipper on Debian 11.
How to Integrate Collabora Online with Nextcloud on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
Nextcloud is an open-source, flexible, and self-hosted cloud storage service. It provides an alternative solution for online offices through its integration with Collabora. Collabora Online is a powerful online office based on LibreOffice software. It is a great open-source solution for enterprises that are looking for a robust office suite in the cloud.
With Nextcloud installed on your own server, you will know where your data is stored, who accesses it, and when it was last updated. In this tutorial, we will show you how to integrate Collabora Online with Nextcloud on Ubuntu 20.04.
