Notepad Next - Notepad++ Re-implementation with Linux Support
For notepad++ fans, there’s a free open-source project that reimplement the text editor with native Linux support!
It’s Notepad Next, a C++ application uses Qt5 toolkit for its user interface. Compare to Notepadqq (another Notepad++ like editor), this app looks almost same to Notepad++.
