ONLYOFFICE + ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors make for a great in-house cloud-based document system
I have seen the light … or at least a dim ray of inspiration at the end of a very long and dark tunnel. That light comes by way of ONLYOFFICE. You see, I’m always looking for outstanding solutions for problems that shouldn’t exist. One such problem is creating an in-house, cloud-based document system that doesn’t require the deployment of a platform that tries to do too much. That’s one of the main reasons I was drawn to the ONLYOFFICE document server.
Now that ONLYOFFICE can be easily deployed with Docker (find out how in How to deploy the ONLYOFFICE Workspace Community Edition on Ubuntu Server 20.04), I decided to see how easy it would be to create an in-house system I can use to manage documents outside of my usual Google Docs. After all, the idea of keeping more sensitive documentation on a third-party host doesn’t exactly fit within the best-laid plans of mice and men.
