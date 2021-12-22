Language Selection

Stellar Repair for MySQL: Linux Version Review

Wednesday 20th of April 2022 07:00:57 PM
OSS

MySQL is one of the most widely used database technologies for storing business- and organization-critical data. While MySQL is reliable, computers have the tendency to fail, and issues such as hardware failure and bugs can cause databases to corrupt.

Besides those issues, users also have to worry about protecting their MySQL server from crashing for any reason if they want to prevent corruption.

Unfortunately, guaranteeing that a database will never go corrupt isn’t possible. However, it is possible to repair and recover corrupt databases using a powerful MySQL database recovery software such as Stellar Repair for MySQL.

Web: Social Control Media, Proprietary Web Browser (Vivaldi), and Crawlers

  • The Future of Social Media Depends on You

    What if social media platforms like Twitter did not force-feed a perpetual stream of manipulated content specifically targeting you? What if they did not track you at all? Or sell to you or monetize your data? As the conversation intensifies over the ownership of Twitter and its future, we really have to think about whether we are really inching towards a brighter future? Their founders may have envisioned these mainstream social media platforms as “inclusive town squares”, in their current form, they have turned into monstrous mavens that control, track and manipulate critical information in the internet age. These platforms have struggled to balance the tightrope between encouraging free speech and pinning down agents of misinformation. What started as tools to cater to small communities are now in the middle of intensifying global maelstrom of misinformation. Reality check: these social media channels valued worth billion of dollars are now potent mediums of manipulating the masses, selling data and harming the digital freedom of millions of people.

  • Vivaldi 5.2 Web Browser Comes with Syncable Reading Lists

    Vivaldi web browser, best know for its deep customization capabilities, released a new minor update – Vivaldi 5.2. Here’s what’s new. Vivaldi is one of the lesser-known web browsers, but it’s a great choice if you value customization. It appears to be a slightly more colorful version of your average web browser at first glance – mirroring the colors of the webpage is a notable Vivaldi feature.

  • Proxies for Web Crawling

    If you are looking for means to pull a lot of data from various online sources, you’ve probably crossed paths with web crawling and proxies for web crawling. What is a web crawler? How does it work? What is the role of proxy servers in web crawling? The chances are that these are the questions you want to answer.

Games: Skullgirls, Mighty Goose, and More

  • Skullgirls 2nd Encore Umbrella update and DLC out now | GamingOnLinux

    Hidden Variable Studios and Autumn Games have given Skullgirls 2nd Encore a big update and new character, with Umbrella now officially available. Nice to see the game do well again after the issues with Lab Zero Games founder back in 2020.

  • Funny run and gun game Mighty Goose gets a free upgrade | GamingOnLinux

    Run and gun like the classics in Mighty Goose, which just got a little bit bigger with a free update out now. See my previous thoughts about the game in this article. Seems it's done quite well, with it now having a Very Positive rating on Steam although that's from less than 500 users. "Waddle back in action as Mighty Goose travels to the aquatic planet Ceto to deal with the Evil Baron. Fight enemies on a surfboard, commandeer a new aquatic assault vehicle, and reunite with companions like Regular Duck and Commander Vark. Square off with the malevolent tyrant in a devilish boss fight and save Planet Ceto."

  • Grab a big load of the X Universe space games from Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux

    Want to go exploring outer space this week? Humble have you covered with The X Universe Collection Bundle. Some of the most in-depth single-player space sims around, Egosoft have a lot of fans.

  • 2013 classic Proteus gets an update for Linux and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux

    Proteus, a relaxing casual exploration game from Ed Key and David Kanaga (with porting by Ethan Lee) was recently upgraded for Linux and the Steam Deck due to some graphical problems. The Windows and macOS versions were untouched, as the Linux version had a "severe performance regression". The cause was an issue with "OpenGL call lists" that affected AMD GPU drivers (NVIDIA was fine). Apart from that a few of the techy bits behind the scenes were updated like MonoKickstart and SDL2, with 32-bit also being dropped from the main game (although available as a "linux32" Beta.

  • Install Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.34 On Ubuntu 20.04 & Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX

    Virtualbox is an open-source application for running operating systems virtually in our base system and this application is available for multiple operating systems (ie) Windows, Linux, and macOS. It has a large number of features, high-performing software used at the enterprise level, and is licensed under the General Public License (GPL). It is developed by a community based on a dedicated company. This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.34 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Linux Mint.

  • Install Synaptic Package Manager On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish | Itsubuntu.com

    Install Synaptic Package Manager On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish Steps by steps method to install Synaptic Package manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Synaptic Package Manager lets you manage the various packages and helps you to perform various tasks like installing, removing, updating, or upgrading the various packages. Synaptic Package Manager is the graphical front-end to apt or Advanced Package Tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

  • How To Install Canon Printer Driver In Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com

    How To Install Canon Printer Driver In Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Canon Printer is one of the most widely used printers right now. Due to its increasing usage, Canon started to provide support for Linux users too. Ubuntu is one of the most used Linux-based operating systems and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu.

  • Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com

    Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” was released on April 21, 2022. Ubuntu 22.04 (LTS) will receive support until 2027. In this post, we are going to show you the things that you should do after installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS in your system.

  • Basic virsh network commands to know

    The virsh program, or command line utility, is an admin's one-stop shop to manage virtual domains. The virsh commands let admins create, pause, restart and shut down guest VMs, as well as view networks, network information and autostart networks. Note that virsh is also, itself, a command. Admins might wonder why they should know the virsh utility instead of the commands that ship with VirtualBox or Ansible. Most often, cloud-native VMs don't use either of those technologies, so admins who know how to use a more universal tool, such as virsh, are prepared for just about any VM management or virtual network scenario.

