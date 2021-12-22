today's howtos
Install Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.34 On Ubuntu 20.04 & Linux Mint | Tips On UNIX
Virtualbox is an open-source application for running operating systems virtually in our base system and this application is available for multiple operating systems (ie) Windows, Linux, and macOS.
It has a large number of features, high-performing software used at the enterprise level, and is licensed under the General Public License (GPL). It is developed by a community based on a dedicated company.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.34 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Linux Mint.
Install Synaptic Package Manager On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish | Itsubuntu.com
Install Synaptic Package Manager On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
Steps by steps method to install Synaptic Package manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Synaptic Package Manager lets you manage the various packages and helps you to perform various tasks like installing, removing, updating, or upgrading the various packages. Synaptic Package Manager is the graphical front-end to apt or Advanced Package Tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
How To Install Canon Printer Driver In Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
How To Install Canon Printer Driver In Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Canon Printer is one of the most widely used printers right now. Due to its increasing usage, Canon started to provide support for Linux users too. Ubuntu is one of the most used Linux-based operating systems and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu.
Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Itsubuntu.com
Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is the latest stable version of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” was released on April 21, 2022. Ubuntu 22.04 (LTS) will receive support until 2027. In this post, we are going to show you the things that you should do after installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS in your system.
Basic virsh network commands to know
The virsh program, or command line utility, is an admin's one-stop shop to manage virtual domains. The virsh commands let admins create, pause, restart and shut down guest VMs, as well as view networks, network information and autostart networks. Note that virsh is also, itself, a command.
Admins might wonder why they should know the virsh utility instead of the commands that ship with VirtualBox or Ansible. Most often, cloud-native VMs don't use either of those technologies, so admins who know how to use a more universal tool, such as virsh, are prepared for just about any VM management or virtual network scenario.
