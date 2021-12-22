Games: Skullgirls, Mighty Goose, and More
Skullgirls 2nd Encore Umbrella update and DLC out now | GamingOnLinux
Hidden Variable Studios and Autumn Games have given Skullgirls 2nd Encore a big update and new character, with Umbrella now officially available. Nice to see the game do well again after the issues with Lab Zero Games founder back in 2020.
Funny run and gun game Mighty Goose gets a free upgrade | GamingOnLinux
Run and gun like the classics in Mighty Goose, which just got a little bit bigger with a free update out now. See my previous thoughts about the game in this article. Seems it's done quite well, with it now having a Very Positive rating on Steam although that's from less than 500 users.
"Waddle back in action as Mighty Goose travels to the aquatic planet Ceto to deal with the Evil Baron. Fight enemies on a surfboard, commandeer a new aquatic assault vehicle, and reunite with companions like Regular Duck and Commander Vark. Square off with the malevolent tyrant in a devilish boss fight and save Planet Ceto."
Grab a big load of the X Universe space games from Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Want to go exploring outer space this week? Humble have you covered with The X Universe Collection Bundle. Some of the most in-depth single-player space sims around, Egosoft have a lot of fans.
2013 classic Proteus gets an update for Linux and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Proteus, a relaxing casual exploration game from Ed Key and David Kanaga (with porting by Ethan Lee) was recently upgraded for Linux and the Steam Deck due to some graphical problems.
The Windows and macOS versions were untouched, as the Linux version had a "severe performance regression". The cause was an issue with "OpenGL call lists" that affected AMD GPU drivers (NVIDIA was fine). Apart from that a few of the techy bits behind the scenes were updated like MonoKickstart and SDL2, with 32-bit also being dropped from the main game (although available as a "linux32" Beta.
Web: Social Control Media, Proprietary Web Browser (Vivaldi), and Crawlers
