The Future of Social Media Depends on You
What if social media platforms like Twitter did not force-feed a perpetual stream of manipulated content specifically targeting you? What if they did not track you at all? Or sell to you or monetize your data? As the conversation intensifies over the ownership of Twitter and its future, we really have to think about whether we are really inching towards a brighter future?
Their founders may have envisioned these mainstream social media platforms as “inclusive town squares”, in their current form, they have turned into monstrous mavens that control, track and manipulate critical information in the internet age. These platforms have struggled to balance the tightrope between encouraging free speech and pinning down agents of misinformation. What started as tools to cater to small communities are now in the middle of intensifying global maelstrom of misinformation.
Reality check: these social media channels valued worth billion of dollars are now potent mediums of manipulating the masses, selling data and harming the digital freedom of millions of people.
Vivaldi 5.2 Web Browser Comes with Syncable Reading Lists
Vivaldi web browser, best know for its deep customization capabilities, released a new minor update – Vivaldi 5.2. Here’s what’s new.
Vivaldi is one of the lesser-known web browsers, but it’s a great choice if you value customization. It appears to be a slightly more colorful version of your average web browser at first glance – mirroring the colors of the webpage is a notable Vivaldi feature.
Proxies for Web Crawling
If you are looking for means to pull a lot of data from various online sources, you’ve probably crossed paths with web crawling and proxies for web crawling. What is a web crawler? How does it work? What is the role of proxy servers in web crawling? The chances are that these are the questions you want to answer.
