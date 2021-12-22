Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: AlmaLinux 9 Beta Overview, Observable, and More
Video: AlmaLinux 9 Beta Overview
FLOSS Weekly 677: Open Source and Data Visualization - Melody Meckfessel, Observable
Melody Meckfessel of Observable schools Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman about how early it is and how far we've come with open source and data visualization. A deep and exciting show, rich with insight and promise of a better-visualized future in analytics.
How To Be A Linux User - Invidious
This Is Windows Task Manager For Linux!! - Invidious
Task manager is one of the few parts of Windows that I really like but on Linux you can get all the same sort of data it's just in seperate tools, System Monitoring Center though brings all of that data into one place.
