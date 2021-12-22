today's howtos
-
How to Install vyOS RouterOS with KVM
-
How to install and configure QEMU 7 on Ubuntu 20.04 - NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install and configure QEMU 7 on Ubuntu 20.04.
QEMU is a free and open-source hypervisor, it emulates the machine’s processor through dynamic binary translation and provides a set of different hardware and device models for the machine, enabling it to run a variety of guest operating systems.
QEMU is capable of emulating a complete machine in software without the need for hardware virtualization support. It is also capable of providing userspace API virtualization for Linux and BSD kernel services. It is commonly invoked indirectly via libvirt library when using open source applications such as oVirt, OpenStack, and virt-manager.
-
How to install Minecraft on Debian 11 [Ed: But is is proprietary and controlled by Microsoft]
Today we are going to look at how to install Minecraft on Debian 11.
-
How to install Inkscape and Ink Stitch on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Inkscape and Ink Stitch on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
