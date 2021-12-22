today's leftovers
-
PostgreSQL: Call for Papers for Postgres Vision 2022 is Still Open!
PGV is built to empower leaders to own their data and future. This free, virtual event on June 14-15 will bring together the world’s leading Postgres experts, users and community members. Presentations will explore user stories and new technologies harnessing the power of Postgres.
-
curl up 2022 San Francisco
All details can be found here. We will add more info and details as we get closer to the event.
curl up is the annual curl developers and users “conference” where we meet up over a day and talk curl, curl related topics and share ideas about curl, its present and and its future. It is also really the only time of the year where we actually get to meet fellow curl hackers in person. The only day of the year that is completely devoted to curl. The best kind of day!
-
Updates to using Ansible in RHEL 8.6 and 9.0
If you use Ansible content within Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), you should know that important changes are coming to RHEL 8.6 and 9.0. If you’re currently using Ansible Engine in RHEL, additional steps will be required to upgrade from RHEL 8.5 to RHEL 8.6.
RHEL 7 and RHEL 8.0-8.5 customers have access to a separate Ansible Engine repository. In RHEL 8.6 and 9.0, customers will have access to Ansible Core, which will be included in the corresponding AppStream repository.
-
Top 10 Programming Languages and Their Funding Genies
Python Software Foundation: The Python Software Foundation (PSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that holds the intellectual property rights behind the Python programming language. It manages the open-source licensing for Python version 2.1 and later and owns and protects the trademarks associated with Python. It also runs the North American PyCon conference annually, support other Python conferences around the world, and fund Python-related development with our grants program and by funding special projects.
-
Tromey: Faster GDB Startup [LWN.net]
On his blog, Tom Tromey writes about speeding up the startup of the GDB debugger. He sees 7x improvements in startup time (e.g. 2.2 to 0.3 seconds) for C++ code.
-
Chaos Engineering Explained [Ed: Clickbaity buzzwords]
Chaos engineering “may sound like an oxymoron or the title of a bad science-fiction movie,” says Fredric Paul at New Relic, but “it’s actually an increasingly popular approach to improving the resiliency of complex, modern technology architectures.”
In this article, we’ll look at the practice of chaos engineering and explain the methodology and tools involved in this testing approach.
-
Russian State-Sponsored and Criminal Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure [Ed: If they mostly target Microsoft Windows, than Microsoft can be just as culpable as Russia, but CISA/NSA are in bed with Microsoft, so they will never say that]
Joint CSA: Russian State-Sponsored and Criminal Cyber Threats to Critical Infrastructure, drafted with contributions from industry members of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, provides an overview of Russian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat groups, Russian-aligned cyber threat groups, and Russian-aligned cybercrime groups to help the cybersecurity community protect against possible cyber threats.
-
Qualys : Implications of Windows Subsystem for Linux for Adversaries & Defenders (Part 2) [Ed: WSL is Windows and an attack on GNU/Linux; the way it's spun for FUD against "Linux" is distasteful]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 330 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Web: Social Control Media, Proprietary Web Browser (Vivaldi), and Crawlers
Games: Skullgirls, Mighty Goose, and More
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Recent comments
9 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 25 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago