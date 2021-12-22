Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Kernel Update to Fix Eight Vulnerabilities
Coming less than a month after the previous Ubuntu kernel security update, the new kernel update is here to address CVE-2021-43976, a security vulnerability discovered by Brendan Dolan-Gavitt in the Marvell WiFi-Ex USB device driver, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash).
