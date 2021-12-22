TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Is the First Linux Laptop to Come Pre-Installed with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

TUXEDO Stellaris 15 continues to provide maximum performance in a compact and portable form factor with a matte black aluminum chassis and ships with Intel’s high-end “Alder Lake” Core i7-12700H and i9-12900H processors with clock speeds of up to 4.7 GHz and 5.0 GHz respectively. The laptop also comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card in its highest TGP configuration with up to 175 watts and 16 GB GDDR6 graphics memory.

How Linux rescues slow computers (and the planet)

As a known computer geek among my friends and acquaintances, people sometimes gift me with their old computers. They no longer want them because they are slow, so they give them to me and ask me to wipe their hard drives before taking them to the electronics recycling center a few blocks from my house. I always suggest that their three-to-five-year-old computers are still good, but they seem intent on spending money rather than learning a new operating system. I have several old computers gifted to me. One, in particular, a Dell Optiplex 755 with a 2.33 GHz Core 2 Duo processor and 8GB of RAM, is particularly interesting. Its BIOS is dated 2010, so it is around 12 years old. It is the oldest computer I have, and I keep it quite busy. I have had it for several years, and it never slows down because I use Linux on it—Fedora 35 right now.

Android Leftovers