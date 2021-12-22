KDE Gear 22.04 Is Here with Kalendar, Many Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear (formerly KDE Applications) 22.04 is here with the recently released Kalendar app, a modern calendaring and task managing application for your KDE Plasma desktop environment that features an attractive interface and also works on the Plasma Mobile platform for mobile devices.
KDE Gear 22.04 brings many improvements to the Dolphin file manager, which now shows thumbnails for EPUB and Krita (.kra) files, and lets you drag and drop things from the Ark archive manager onto items in Dolphin’s Places panel.
