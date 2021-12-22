Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 11:08:50 AM

Nowadays, programming contributes a lot to education to make learning more exciting and easier. We are not only talking about creating many programs like an online paper writing service that undoubtedly facilitate the learning process. But also, the creation of various handy programs and extensions, virtual classes and interactive tutorials, operating systems, and distributions.

Today we will talk about how Linux contributes to education and which of its distributions are very useful for teaching.

The Linux operating system, by its nature, is very malleable, so we can adapt it to any need and task, such as education.

The purpose of an operating system is to act as an intermediary between our computer and us. To do so, it uses its programs, drivers, and libraries. In addition, we install other programs and tools to edit videos, download files, edit documents, or surf the Internet.