Raspberry Pad 5 Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier board integrates 5-inch display for 3D printers
BIGTREETECH Raspberry Pad 5 is a carrier board for the Raspberry Pi CM4 module with a 5-inch 800×480 display and mainly designed as a control panel for 3D printers, but also usable for other HMI applications.
The carrier board also exposes a 40-pin GPIO header, and offers Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI video output, a MIPI CSI port for a camera monitoring the prints, a USB Type-C port, as well as three USB 2.0 ports for further peripherals expansion.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 314 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 55 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago
1 day 1 min ago
1 day 15 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago