5 open source tips to reduce waste in web design
I started my career in product design, when "product" meant a real thing that you could hold in your hand. When I moved into digital design 15 years ago, I was excited to design digital products that added value to people's lives without any environmental impact. They didn't waste energy, didn't have any wasteful packaging and didn't end up as waste in landfill sites at the end of their lives.
Therefore, I was surprised to later learn that digital products can be wasteful. In this article, I explore how applying a zero waste mindset to digital design and development can help you create an internet that's better for people and the planet.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 307 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 55 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago
1 day 1 min ago
1 day 15 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago