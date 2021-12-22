Linux KDE receives first-ever eco-certification for Okular
Software can produce waste in many ways. Software that reduces this waste is software that is more sustainable. User autonomy and transparency, the pillars of Free and Open Source Software, are factors that the Blauer Engel ecolabel recognizes as critical for sustainable software.
I can illustrate with some examples.
A computer may be rendered hardly usable, or not usable at all, due to inefficient software design, feature creep, and other forms of software bloat that users may not need or even want. Yet vendors force users to buy newer, more powerful hardware. When updates for a device, like a mobile phone or tablet, are discontinued, most people discard the device as e-waste because continued use would be a security risk. This e-waste can have huge environmental costs.
