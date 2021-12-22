TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Is the First Linux Laptop to Come Pre-Installed with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
TUXEDO Stellaris 15 continues to provide maximum performance in a compact and portable form factor with a matte black aluminum chassis and ships with Intel’s high-end “Alder Lake” Core i7-12700H and i9-12900H processors with clock speeds of up to 4.7 GHz and 5.0 GHz respectively.
The laptop also comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card in its highest TGP configuration with up to 175 watts and 16 GB GDDR6 graphics memory.
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
