Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 21st of April 2022 02:42:36 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Ubuntu

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Jammy Jellyfish,” Ubuntu 22.04 LTS has been in development for the past six months and comes as an upgrade to the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release, as well as to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term support release.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS comes with the latest GNOME 42 desktop environment with the triple buffering patch included, yet it still uses apps from the GNOME 41 stack due to compatibility issues between GTK4 apps included in the upstream release and Ubuntu’s Yaru theme.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 03:05:06 PM.
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is Now Available for Linux Desktop and Raspberry Pi

    Can’t wait to try Ubuntu 22.04 LTS? Well, it is finally available to download and upgrade.

    It brings in a ton of impressive features, having GNOME 42 and Raspberry Pi desktop support as its key highlights.

    Now that it is here. Let us take a moment to check out the most significant changes with this release before you decide to give it a try.

  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is Now Available to Download

    Ubuntu 22.04 is front-loaded with a wealth of improvements including a new horizontal workspace switcher and app launcher, new UI accent colours, RDP support out-of-the-box, and Linux kernel 5.15.

    As the latest long-term support release this version of Ubuntu (which is codenamed “Jammy Jellyfish”) is backed by at least 5 years of ongoing support, security patches, bug fixes, and select app updates.

    Which is pretty rad.

  • Kubuntu 22.04 LTS Arrives with KDE Plasma 5.24

    Ubuntu 22.04 LTS has finally been released. So, you can expect all of its official flavors to offer the latest and greatest soon after that.

    And, the KDE flavour, i.e., Kubuntu 22.04 LTS is now also available to download!

    You should expect all the feature additions of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and specially tailored improvements for the Kubuntu 22.04 release.

Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish can replace Microsoft

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 03:12:25 PM.
  • Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish can replace Microsoft Windows 11 on your PC

    The developers over at Canonical have been busy baking a yummy new version of Ubuntu recently, and following a brief beta period, it is finally time to take the open-source operating system out of the oven. Yes, folks, the stable Ubuntu 22.04 is finally here!

    Code-named "Jammy Jellyfish," Ubuntu 22.04 is an "LTS" version, which stands for "Long Term Support." Yeah, that means exactly what it sounds like. The Linux distribution will be supported for a long time -- five years to be exact. Very nice.

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS Brings in a New Yaru Theme, MATE Desktop 1

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 03:14:43 PM.

Must Have Apps For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 03:24:40 PM.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is out now

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 06:17:27 PM.

  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is out now

    For Canonical fans, the latest release of Ubuntu is now available with Ubuntu "Jammy Jellyfish" 22.04 LTS (Long-term support). Not only is it a carefully tailored GNOME experience for normal desktops, but this also marks the first LTS for Ubuntu to come with support for the Raspberry Pi 4.

    "With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, the entire recent Raspberry Pi device portfolio is supported for the very first time, from the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to the Raspberry Pi 4", said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading. "It’s great to see a certified Ubuntu Desktop release that includes support for the 2GB Raspberry Pi 4, giving developers all over the world access to the most affordable development desktop environment."

A couple more

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 06:26:25 PM.
  • Ubuntu 22.04 Unity Desktop

    The Unity desktop environment was created by Canonical and once used as the default GUI for Ubuntu releases. It was later abandoned by Canonical and taken over by other maintainers. It remains available for installation today on the latest releases of Ubuntu, including Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. The objective of this tutorial is to install the Unity Desktop as an alternative desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Desktop/Server Linux.

  • Ubuntu 22.04 Cinnamon Desktop installation

    By default, Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish sports the GNOME desktop environment, or no GUI at all in the server edition. If you would like to change things up and install Cinnamon instead, the GUI can be downloaded and installed directly from Ubuntu’s package repositories. In this tutorial, you will see how to install Cinnamon Desktop as an alternative desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Desktop/Server Linux.

    Cinnamon desktop is a fork of the GNOME desktop. It has a rather conservative design and is similar to Xfce. It is uncomplicated to learn and from this reason might be a good choice for someone who is new to Linux. It was created by the developers of Linux Mint and is the default GUI on that Linux distro.

IPO in 2023?

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 08:46:16 PM.
  • Canonical now hopes to IPO in 2023
  • Canonical Expands Ubuntu Container Image Portfolio - Container Journal

    As part of an update to its Ubuntu operating system, Canonical has added Grafana Loki, Apache Kafka and Apache Cassandra container images to the portfolio of images to which it provides long-term support. Those images, along with one encapsulating Canonical Ubuntu 22.04 LTS edition of Linux, can be accessed via DockerHub.

    The latest edition of Ubuntu also adds support for cloud confidential computing on the Microsoft Azure cloud, a real-time kernel for industrial applications, the Rust programming language, OpenSSL v3 cryptographic algorithms, and virtualization software on graphical processor units (GPUs) from NVIDIA.

    Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth said this latest edition of Ubuntu will cement the company’s dominance of cloud computing environments where the company claims its distribution runs on more than 100 billion instances of virtual machines a year.

  • Canonical Ubuntu Update Gains VM Compute Confidence - SDxCentral

    Canonical fleshed out its latest Ubuntu long-term support (LTS) platform, touting expanded security and functionality updates to its widely-used Linux operating system. Company CEO Mark Shuttleworth also dusted off the vendor’s planned initial public offering pledge that sat dormant through the pandemic.

    Ubuntu is Canonical’s distribution system for Linux designed to run on computing devices, network servers, and in the cloud. The platform uses a naming scheme based on the year and month of the release, thus this latest update is dubbed 22.04. The release also earns an LTS designation, which signifies a larger platform release. The company is using a two-year cycle on these LTS updates, with the last one (20.04) released in April 2020.

Xubuntu 22.04: New Since 21.10

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 08:51:06 PM.

  • Xubuntu 22.04: New Since 21.10

    Xubuntu 22.04 “Jammy Jellyfish” will be released tomorrow, April 21, 2022. It features a modest set of updates for users coming from Xubuntu 21.10. If you’re coming from 20.04, there’s a lot more to take in. Check out the 20.10, 21.04, and 21.10 release notes to catch up!

3 New Videos and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 09:46:54 PM.
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS overview | Fast, secure and simple. - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Full Review - Invidious

    The latest long-term supported Ubuntu release is here - Ubuntu 22.04 was released on April 21st. In this video, Jay will give you an in-depth look at this new release, including an overview of the new features, thoughts on the "snapped" version of Firefox, and also why Ubuntu's GNOME implementation this time around can best be described as "FrankenGNOME".

  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - Full Installation Walkthrough - Invidious

    With the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish", we have an updated desktop experience with custom features, and long-term support for three years. In this video, we'll take a look at the installation process. Nothing much has changed in the installer, but if you haven't seen what the process looks like yet, then this video is for you.

  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Available to Download, See What’s New! | UbuntuHandbook

    Ubuntu 22.04, code-name “Jammy Jellyfish”, is out! See what’s new in this Long Term Support (LTS) release!

    Ubuntu 22.04 features Linux Kernel 5.15, GNOME 42 Desktop, New Logo, and tool-chain updates!

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • What is MongoDB and why use it for modern web applications?

    Organisations of different scales and forms want to harness the power of data to identify new business opportunities and improve current business operations. Organisations that use data effectively can hold a potential advantage – the ability to make faster and more informed business decisions. However, working with data can be a long-standing problem for businesses and functions, especially in data management and software development.

  • Customer centricity – the digital transformation driver in the logistics sector [Ed: A rather bizarre blog post from Canonical today]
  • Join us at PyCon 2022

    We are very excited to be attending our first in-person event in over 2 years! PyCon has always been one of our favorites and we are looking forward to returning

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Conference Europe: Call for Papers

    PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2022 takes place in Berlin, Germany, on October 25-28. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English. Each session will last 45 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. The submission deadline is June 27th. Selected speakers will be notified before July 17th, 2022.

GCC 11.3 Released

The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released.

GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important
fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs
fixed since the previous release.

This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here:

 https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/
 https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html

Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments
about this release.  Instead, use the resources available from
http://gcc.gnu.org.

As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release
-- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2

Hi list,

At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of
changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn,
intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some
CI fixups.

Cheers,
Dylan

git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2
git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2

Security Leftovers

  • Five Eyes nations fear wave of Russian attacks against critical infrastructure [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
  • Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (frr, grafana, gzip, and pdns), Oracle (java-11-openjdk), Red Hat (java-11-openjdk and kernel), Scientific Linux (java-11-openjdk), SUSE (dcraw, GraphicsMagick, gzip, kernel, nbd, netty, qemu, SDL, and xen), and Ubuntu (libinput, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.13, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.13, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.13, linux-hwe-5.13, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.13, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-dell300x, linux-gcp, inux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fde, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, and linux-oem-5.14).

  • How Democracies Spy on Their Citizens [Ed: The cost of proprietary software; "Ronan Farrow has a long article in The New Yorker on NSO Group, which includes the news that someone — probably Spain — used the software to spy on domestic Catalonian sepratists," says this]

    The parliament of Catalonia, the autonomous region in Spain, sits on the edge of Barcelona’s Old City, in the remains of a fortified citadel constructed by King Philip V to monitor the restive local population. The citadel was built with forced labor from hundreds of Catalans, and its remaining structures and gardens are for many a reminder of oppression. Today, a majority of Catalan parliamentarians support independence for the region, which the Spanish government has deemed unconstitutional. In 2017, as Catalonia prepared for a referendum on independence, Spanish police arrested at least twelve separatist politicians. On the day of the referendum, which received the support of ninety per cent of voters despite low turnout, police raids of polling stations injured hundreds of civilians. Leaders of the independence movement, some of whom live in exile across Europe, now meet in private and communicate through encrypted messaging platforms.

  • Emotet reestablishes itself at the top of the malware world

    "Some letters that cybercriminals send to the recipients contain a malicious attachment," Kovtun wrote. "In other cases, it has a link which leads to a file placed in a legitimate popular cloud-hosting service. Often, malware is contained in an encrypted archive, with the password mentioned in the e-mail body."

  • Oracle Java wins 'crypto bug of the year' for bypass flaw • The Register

    Java versions 15 to 18 contain a flaw in its ECDSA signature validation that makes it trivial for miscreants to digitally sign files and other data as if they were legit organizations.

  • AWS's Log4j patches blew holes in its own security

    Amazon Web Services has updated its Log4j security patches after it was discovered the original fixes made customer deployments vulnerable to container escape and privilege escalation.

  • Ex-eBay security director to plead guilty to cyberstalking • The Register

    A now-former eBay security director accused of harassing a couple who wrote a critical newsletter about the internet tat bazaar is set to plead guilty to cyberstalking. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, was charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, alongside six former colleagues in a baffling case brought in 2020.

