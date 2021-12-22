Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Dubbed by Canonical as the “Jammy Jellyfish,” Ubuntu 22.04 LTS has been in development for the past six months and comes as an upgrade to the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release, as well as to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) long-term support release.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS comes with the latest GNOME 42 desktop environment with the triple buffering patch included, yet it still uses apps from the GNOME 41 stack due to compatibility issues between GTK4 apps included in the upstream release and Ubuntu’s Yaru theme.
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups.
