today's leftovers
-
BigBlueButton: Web conferencing for collaborative learning
BigBlueButton is an open source web conferencing solution for online learning that provides real-time sharing of audio, video, slides, whiteboard, chat and screen. It also allows participants to join the conferences with their webcams and invite guest speakers.
-
Monitoring My Garage Door With a Raspberry Pi, Rust, and a 13Mb Linux System
The trouble with using a Raspberry Pi is now I have another computer I have to maintain: apply package updates, upgrade the OS, worry about wearing out the SD card, etc. Raspberry Pi OS was great for getting the project off the ground but I wanted to slim it down so it was running the bare minimum amount of software. I also wanted it to run from RAM so that I didn’t have to worry about the SD card wearing out or file-system corruption from unclean shutdowns.
The aim was to turn the Pi into a glorified microcontroller that I could feel comfortable running for years without needing to worry about applying updates etc. Yes it’s still possible that there is a vulnerability in the limited amount of software it runs but I feel like I’ve reduced the attack surface enough that I can happily let this thing run and it’ll be fine.
-
Debian/Raspbian rngd with -S0 will bite you after a week
So, yeah, if you run Debian's rngd with -S0, it'll be perfectly fine for a week or so, and then it'll go into a tight loop that'll tie up one of your CPUs from then until the process is stopped for some reason. Lovely.
If you've tried running it this way on your Raspberry Pi for similar card-preserving reasons, you might want to go look and see if you have a rngd that's eating a core. If your uptime is more than a week, I bet it is.
Sheesh.
-
Some bits on keeping isolated network interfaces organized (on Linux)
My Fedora office workstation has wound up with a complicated network setup and to go with it, a complicated set of policy based IP routing rules that are intended to create interfaces with dual identity routing and isolation (see also). Right now, my workstation is on two public networks and a shifting number of internal "sandbox" RFC 1918 networks that are behind firewalls, serves as the Wireguard endpoint for my home machine's connection, and now has a NAT'd virtual network for virtual machines. The result of this accreting complexity is that I spent a bunch of today fighting with my policy based routing rules. So now I have some thoughts on keeping things straight here.
-
Ordering CSS Declarations
What experience leads Eric to make this recommendation?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 479 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
10 min 27 sec ago
51 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago