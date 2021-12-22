The trouble with using a Raspberry Pi is now I have another computer I have to maintain: apply package updates, upgrade the OS, worry about wearing out the SD card, etc. Raspberry Pi OS was great for getting the project off the ground but I wanted to slim it down so it was running the bare minimum amount of software. I also wanted it to run from RAM so that I didn’t have to worry about the SD card wearing out or file-system corruption from unclean shutdowns.

The aim was to turn the Pi into a glorified microcontroller that I could feel comfortable running for years without needing to worry about applying updates etc. Yes it’s still possible that there is a vulnerability in the limited amount of software it runs but I feel like I’ve reduced the attack surface enough that I can happily let this thing run and it’ll be fine.