Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New
Included as part of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release, there are the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, Xubuntu 22.04 LTS, Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS official flavors, which are packed with all the internal changes of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
On top of that, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS features the latest KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 21.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.92 software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 490 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
10 min 27 sec ago
51 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago