Ubuntu Unity 22.04 LTS Released with Flatpak and Flathub Support, New Default Apps
Based on the upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release, Ubuntu Unity 22.04 LTS is the successor to Ubuntu Unity 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and the second long-term support release of this unofficial Ubuntu flavor featuring the good old Unity 7 desktop environment.
The biggest new feature of this new Ubuntu Unity release is support for Flatpak apps enabled by default. The Flathub repository is installed so you can install any Flatpak apps you want instead of native apps from the Ubuntu repositories. Also, the gtk3-nocsd issue has been fixed in this release.
today's leftovers
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
