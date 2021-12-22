Proton 7.0-2 Makes More Games Playable on Linux, Fixes Numerous Bugs
Proton 7.0-2 comes two months after the Proton 7.0-1 release and adds support for the Atelier Ayesha, A Way Out, ATRI -My Dear Moments-, Baseball Stars 2, Bright Memory: Infinite, Call of Duty Black Ops 3, Double Dragon Trilogy, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Fall in Labyrinth, Guilty Gear Isuka, INVERSUS Deluxe, King of Fighters XIII, Medieval Dynasty, Metal Slug 2, 3 and X, Montaro, One Shot: Fading Memory, and Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul video games, which are now playable on Linux.
