Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 07:13:16 PM

There have been three openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots released since last Thursday.

If the 20220420 snapshot passes openQA, it might be released before this article publishes and push the number of snapshots released to four.

A little less than 10 packages were updated in the 20220419 snapshot. The most updates in the snapshot came in the 5.17.3 Linux Kernel update. A few KVM fixes were made for x86; there was also one for arm64 that makes sure an event filter isn’t changed. There were also about 30 Direct Rendering Manager changes in the kernel update. Wine applications using the JACK backend should no longer crash with the pipewire 0.3.50 update. The audio and video package update also had a change that ensures Advanced Linux Sound Architecture will now only allocate a buffer size big enough to hold four times the quantum limit instead of as large as possible. The update of the libnl3 3.6.0 package added Generic Routing Encapsulation and Virtual Tunnel Interface support for IPv6 and both yast2-trans and libstorage-ng 4.5.4 updated slavic translations.