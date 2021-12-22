LLVM, PipeWire, git update in Tumbleweed
There have been three openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots released since last Thursday.
If the 20220420 snapshot passes openQA, it might be released before this article publishes and push the number of snapshots released to four.
A little less than 10 packages were updated in the 20220419 snapshot. The most updates in the snapshot came in the 5.17.3 Linux Kernel update. A few KVM fixes were made for x86; there was also one for arm64 that makes sure an event filter isn’t changed. There were also about 30 Direct Rendering Manager changes in the kernel update. Wine applications using the JACK backend should no longer crash with the pipewire 0.3.50 update. The audio and video package update also had a change that ensures Advanced Linux Sound Architecture will now only allocate a buffer size big enough to hold four times the quantum limit instead of as large as possible. The update of the libnl3 3.6.0 package added Generic Routing Encapsulation and Virtual Tunnel Interface support for IPv6 and both yast2-trans and libstorage-ng 4.5.4 updated slavic translations.
GCC 11.3 Released

The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release.
mesa 22.1.0-rc2

At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups.
