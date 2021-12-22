today's howtos
-
» GNU Linux – run old dos games (and windo(w)s games) from wine to dosbox-x – how to compile from latest src – first problems: keyboard / some keys “:” not working | dwaves.de
Remember Monkey Island and Tomb Raider 1? yeah… wanna play it on GNU Linux? yeeeessss!
-
How to Install Discord on Ubuntu 22.04 / 20.04 - ByteXD
Discord is a cross-platform VoIP and chat app for gamers that allows gamers to connect with each other for gaming purposes. It’s a great app for voice and text chat for gamers of all levels of experience, from the casual player who just wants to chat with friends during their next game, to the hardcore competitive player who wants to organize and manage their gaming sessions.
Discord has become in a relatively short amount of time the go-to chat solution among gamers. But that’s not the case anymore whereas it is rapidly expanding among non-gamers including computer science enthusiasts. The app is available on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac OS and Linux. Though the web version is also available it’s recommended to use the app.
-
Install Lutris On Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux
Lutris is a game manager built for Linux operating systems, and it does its job incredibly well. It has thousands of games in its catalog and works with very little fuss, allowing you to install games from the cloud and keep them up to date. Most games are “one click install” titles, meaning that you shouldn’t have to worry about fiddling with extra configuration to get a Windows game working on Linux. It just works.
Lutris requires Wine in order to ensure a smooth experience. The two work really well together, and that’s because the developers of Lutris also work directly with Wine staging. Since the Lutris developers already program their installers to use the most optimal settings possible, there’s no need to fool around with Winetricks or any of the usual Wine configuration utilities.
If you’re ready to start gaming on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish, follow along as we setup Lutris and its dependencies on our system.
-
VirtualBox Extension Pack installation on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install VirtualBox Extension Pack on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux. This software will allow you to extend some of the functionalities of your guest operating systems and the way you can interact with them from your host Ubuntu 22.04 system.
-
Virtualbox: install guest additions on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish
If you’re running Ubuntu 22.04 inside a VirtualBox virtual machine, installing the Guest Additions software will help you get the most out of the system. VirtualBox Guest Additions will give the machine more capabilities, such as a shared clipboard with the host system, drag and drop file transfer, time synchronization, shared folders, automatic window resizing, and more.
This makes copying data to and from a host system much more convenient. It also changes the virutal machine’s resolution automatically when its window is resized, so you do not need to change it manually. Guest Additions will work with just about any Linux distribution, but instrutions can differ because of dependencies and package managers.
In this turorial, we’ll be going over the step by step instructions to get VirtualBox Guest Additions installed on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. With these instructions, it doesn’t matter what host system you’re using, as long as the virtual machine is running Ubuntu 22.04. This tutorial assumes that you’ve already installed your Ubuntu 22.04 operating system in the VM correctly.
-
How To Install GitKraken on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitKraken on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GitKraken is a graphic interface for Git that allows us to manage our repositories from a comfortable and modern graphic interface. Integrations with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps make it swift and simple to clone, fork, and add remotes. Built with premium technology, Gitkraken emphasizes the modern graphic interface that makes everything easily accessible.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the GitKraken intuitive Git GUI & powerful Git CLI on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Wiki.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wiki.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Wiki.js is an open-source, modern, and powerful wiki application based on Node.js, Git, and Markdown (.md). Wiki.js also provides a variety of modules that can be easily integrated from the Analytical, Authentication, Databases, Editors, and many more modules.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Wiki.js on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install dbWatch to Monitor MySQL Performance in Linux
dbWatch is a powerful, multi-platform, fully-featured, and enterprise-grade SQL database monitoring and management tool that gives you full control over your database instances and system resources. It is highly scalable, secure, and designed for managing large database farms.
-
How to List All Users or User Groups in Linux - ByteXD
Knowing how to list all user groups on Linux is a significant stride towards sustaining ownership and permissions. Since you can use several commands to list user groups, the command you choose depends on the depth of details you want to see.
For example, use the compgen command if you are only interested in names. On the other hand, you can customize the getent command to view extensive information about user groups.
This tutorial explains user management, listing users and their groups using several commands.
These commands should apply to any Linux distribution, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Linux Mint, and others.
-
Installing Cinnamon Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Cinnamon desktop environment is a Linux desktop environment.
Contrary to GNOME or KDE, it follows a more traditional desktop metaphor convention; it is more user-friendly specifically for Windows migrants because it features a Windows-like user interface, and that is the reason behind them preferring Linux Mint over other distros.
Also, you can customize the environment using GTK theme, there are a lot of already built themes out there, and you can build your themes!
This article explains how to install Cinnamon desktop environment on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.
-
How to List All Installed Fonts on Linux From the Command-Line
One thing we can be sure about in Linux is that there is always multiple ways to do the same thing. Graphical applications get rewritten by new developers in newer languages all the time and we in the Linux community benefit by always having a secondary option. But we can always count on older classic applications to do the basic. Most of the classic applications are non-graphical using the command line.
In this article we are going to learn how to list all the fonts installed on your system using the fc-list command and explore a few of it’s options to help us filter through searches. fc-list is part of a library called fontconfig.
-
How to Install Gparted on Ubuntu 22.04/20.04 - ByteXD
Gparted (stands for GNOME Partition Editor) is an official partition editor for Linux operating system, made and maintained by GNOME developers alongside the default software Disks.
With Gparted you can create, delete, resize, move and check partitions without data loss, also you can edit partition flags such as boot flags, and you can also edit your partition label.
This article explains how to install Gparted on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to Install and Use fzf Command-Line Fuzzy Finder
fzf is one of the most amazing utilities written for the command line in the last few years.
In Linux once you have gotten used to navigating the command line and discover fzf, you will never go back to not using it.
-
How to Install/Configure Unattended Upgrades on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Keeping your system up to date is an essential factor for anyone from simple desktop users, developers, and sysadmins; let’s face it, anyone with a device primarily connected to the Internet. Ubuntu, by default, is not set up for automatic updates. However, by enabling and configuring unattended-upgrades packages, you can easily apply security, package, or even new feature upgrades if you do not always have the time to check or forget. IT is highly recommended to enable this just for security alone.
-
How to Install Duf Disk Usage Utility on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Duf disk utility, an open-source, free “Disk Usage Free Utility” written in Goland and released under an MIT license. The disk utility supports multi-platforms such as BSD, Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.
Duf is a command-line utility to find disk usage in Linux and Unix-like systems terminals. One of the excellent features of Duf is its ability to display the disk usage details in a beautiful, user-friendly layout in tab form. Some extra features with Duf include disk usage out in JSON output.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish by downloading the package directly from the project’s Github and installing it using the command line terminal. The tutorial will also focus on some common-use commands.
-
20 Practical Examples of Chown Command in Linux
In Linux, the chown command is used to change the ownership of a file or a directory with another user in the system. The full meaning of the chown command is to change ownership. The chown command can be applied to a file or directory as a soft or hard link in the Linux file system. In every Linux operating system, each file is associated with an owner of a group. If you are not the particular owner who created or modified the file, you cannot change or modify that file from another user account. But with the help of the chown command, you can easily get access to a directory or a file that you want to modify.
-
How to Install Flask on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Flask is an open-source web framework built with Python programming language. The software is a minimalistic, light, fast framework that doesn’t include ORM, form validation, and other third-party libs. Flash ships with only the essential tools to develop your web applications and maintain them compared to Django, another popular web framework development software. Flask is based on Werkzeug and uses Jinja2 as a template engine.
-
How to Install OpenSSH Server on Alpine Linux
OpenSSH server is an implementation of the SSH protocol, which comes with a collection of networking utilities based on the SSH protocol. The SSH protocol is a secure protocol that encrypts all traffic exchanged between a client and remote host using strong encryption methods.
By default, the OpenSSH server comes installed in modern Alpine Linux systems. However if by any chance, the OpenSSH server is not installed, then this guide is what you are looking for.
-
How to Install Padloc Password Manager on Rocky Linux 8
-
How to Install Python 3.10 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python is famous for its simple, easy-to-learn syntax, emphasizes readability, and reduces program maintenance costs and more straightforward conversion to newer releases. Python supports modules and packages, and one of the many is the popular PIP package manager.
-
How to ‘safely’ delete Mysql relay-bin log file??
Disk is getting full. When using du, I could see my MySQL log folder is taking up all the disk. These files are not mysql-bin files, instead, these are mysql-relay-bin files. How can I truncate or purge these files?
Mysql creates mysql-bin files which are called binary files for MySQL on the master side. It then streams the binary files to the replicas to reflect the changes. Mysql doesn’t really store the binaries on the replica side, hence it is safe to delete the relay-bin files. Although, there are other safe strategies to accomplish this or never fall into a situation of ‘out of space’.
-
How to launch an EC2 instance using Terraform
Developers can create an Amazon EC2 instance to test software in a development or staging environment, or to deploy software to production. With Terraform, they can use code to streamline that process.
An EC2 instance is a virtual machine that runs in the AWS cloud. AWS manages the underlying hardware, which enables users to focus on the software they're running rather than infrastructure management tasks. Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that enables IT admins and developers to programmatically provision infrastructure resources.
In this tutorial, learn about the benefits of Terraform, and how to use it to launch an EC2 instance in AWS.
-
How to redirect shell command output | Enable Sysadmin
Learn how to process the output of shell commands within a script and send it to files, devices, or other commands or scripts.
-
How to uninstall the NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to uninstall the NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux, hence switch back to the open source Nouveau Nvidia drivers. Typically the proprietary drivers from Nvidia will offer better performance, but the Nouveau drivers are a good alternative if you run into issues.
-
How to deploy a CockroachDB Cluster with Ubuntu Server 20.04
Looking for an outstanding distributed database cluster? Look no further than CockroachDB. Jack Wallen walks you through the process of deploying this db server to a cluster.
-
How to install Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Desktop
In this tutorial we will perform the Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop installation. Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions. The reason being it’s main goal is to be the most user-friendly non-geek Linux operating system out there. As you will soon see, the Ubuntu 22.04 installation process is straightforward and simple to follow.
-
How to a Setup Private Docker Registry on Rocky Linux 8
If you are working for an organization and want to keep your docker images in-house for quick deployment, then hosting a private Docker repository is perfect. Having a private docker registry allows you to own your images distribution pipeline and have tighter control over image storage and distribution.
-
today's leftovers
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
