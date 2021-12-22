Audiocasts/Shows: Hardware Addicts, BSD Now, Linux Action News, and TLLTS
-
Hardware Addicts 58: Portable Monitors & Action Cameras, Stuff A Hardware Addict Needs For The Road! - TuxDigital
Welcome to Hardware Addicts, a proud member of the Destination Linux Network. Hardware Addicts is the podcast that focuses on the physical components that powers our technology world.
In this episode, we’re going to be discussing portable monitors. They’re making a big come back and I think we can make the case that you need one.
Then we head to Camera Corner where Wendy will discuss Insta360 ONE RS Action Camera and all the adventures Michael and I will be going on with this camera.
-
BSD Now 451: Tuning ZFS recordsize
Full system backups with FFS snapshots, ZFS and dump(8), tuning recordsize in OpenZFS, Optimizing FreeBSD Power Consumption on Modern Intel Laptops, remember to check for ZFS filesystems being mounted, Use tcpdump to save wireless bridge, and more
-
Linux Action News 237
Our take on why Fedora's Legacy BIOS plans have stirred up such a strong debate, how NVIDIA's Linux strategy seems to be changing, and a surprising kernel patch from Sony.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 951
Joel says pass the doochie
-
today's leftovers
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
