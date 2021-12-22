Welcome to Hardware Addicts, a proud member of the Destination Linux Network. Hardware Addicts is the podcast that focuses on the physical components that powers our technology world.

In this episode, we’re going to be discussing portable monitors. They’re making a big come back and I think we can make the case that you need one.

Then we head to Camera Corner where Wendy will discuss Insta360 ONE RS Action Camera and all the adventures Michael and I will be going on with this camera.