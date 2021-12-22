Games: Steam, GOG, and GameSir
The Steam Deck Gets a Theming Plugin - Boiling Steam
When you create a device that’s more open than the usual, you can expect good things to come from the community of tinkerers out there. This time, there’s an excellent initiative for theming, by tweaking the SteamOS interface to use different colors or looks with CSS rules injection (and probably more). Going boldly where no other handheld has gone before!
GOG do a few more upgrades, this time adding 170 game tags | GamingOnLinux
Finding games on GOG seems like it's steadily getting easier, with another update to their store out now.
After suffering losses, GOG continue to try and bring customers back to their store with a few tweaks to what they will allow on the store and a revival of Good Old Games — they've been improving how people search for and actually find games. This latest update is a continuation of that.
What they've done now is expand store filtering with 170 new tags for games. The way they've done it seems slightly different to Steam, which bundles tags and genres into the same thing. GOG on the other hand seem to have separated them like Adventure having it's own section but Point&Click just being a searchable tag. Game pages will have them, and you will be able to search using these tags now too.
Lilbits: Pixel Watch leak, a smartphone game controller with a cooling fan, and a pocket-sized modular laptop under development, and - Liliputing
Smartphone gaming accessory maker GameSir is crowdfunding a new controller with a built-in fan. And the folks behind the MNT Reform modular, open hardware laptop are also working on a pocket-sized version.
