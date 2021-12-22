Finding games on GOG seems like it's steadily getting easier, with another update to their store out now.

After suffering losses, GOG continue to try and bring customers back to their store with a few tweaks to what they will allow on the store and a revival of Good Old Games — they've been improving how people search for and actually find games. This latest update is a continuation of that.

What they've done now is expand store filtering with 170 new tags for games. The way they've done it seems slightly different to Steam, which bundles tags and genres into the same thing. GOG on the other hand seem to have separated them like Adventure having it's own section but Point&Click just being a searchable tag. Game pages will have them, and you will be able to search using these tags now too.