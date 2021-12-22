IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Bind a Kafka cluster to a Node.js application the easy way | Red Hat Developer
If you're writing an application for Kubernetes and want to expose secrets for connecting, or binding, to external services such as REST APIs, databases, or event buses, you have traditionally needed to manually and custom-write the code for these tasks. This process can be error-prone and can slow down developers, and the community lacked a consistent and automated way to connect applications and services.
The Service Binding Operator (SBO) provides such a solution. In this article, you'll learn article how to use the Service Binding Operator to easily bind a Node.js application to Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka.
-
Building better RHEL notifications with Red Hat Insights
Red Hat Insights is one of the best tools Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) admins have at their disposal to manage systems at scale. With the addition of notifications and integrations, Insights is going to be an even better way to proactively manage systems and respond quickly to problems.
-
Fedora Contributor Tee Shirt Giveaway: Claim yours today! – Fedora Community Blog
As we get ready to release Fedora Linux 36, another anticipated moment has arrived: the Fedora contributor tee shirt giveaway! Sending a huge “THANK YOU!!” to everyone who works to make Fedora the amazing community it is. The Mindshare Committee is excited to be able to share swag with our community to celebrate the latest release of Fedora Linux. Find the details below.
-
Continuous integration: 5 key success factors
As cloud-native architecture continues to rise, the adoption of microservices, although advantageous, can easily disrupt your continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. It’s more important than ever to stay on top of the critical success factors for software delivery. Each time a DevOps journey introduces advancements and practices, there is a new challenge to harden the software delivery process.
-
Digital transformation: 4 outdated notions to move past [Ed: The terms "digital transformation" would likely mean increase complexity and buy support]
When IT leaders and executives think of digital transformation today, they may imagine adopting agile teams, updating their infrastructure, or building and deploying a new digital product or application. But digital transformation isn’t just any one of those things – it’s all of them and more.
-
Open Mainframe Project Launches Call for Proposals for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-22 in Philadelphia, PA
-
Open Mainframe Project Launches Call for Proposals for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-22 in Philadelphia, PA
-
'IBM is now a very different company' says CEO as Q1 2022 beats expectations
Freed from the financial anchor that was its infrastructure services division - spun out as Kyndryl in November - IBM kicked off calendar Q1 of 2022 with something that has eluded it for years: decent growth.
Big Blue has undergone some changes as it adapts to modern computing in the cloud, and CEO Arvind Krishna said trading output this quarter reflects its actions - i.e lopping off a division that dragged down IBM's top line and sometimes ate into the operating profits of other divisions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 414 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
10 min 27 sec ago
51 min 53 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago