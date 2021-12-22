Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Red Hat
  • Bind a Kafka cluster to a Node.js application the easy way | Red Hat Developer

    If you're writing an application for Kubernetes and want to expose secrets for connecting, or binding, to external services such as REST APIs, databases, or event buses, you have traditionally needed to manually and custom-write the code for these tasks. This process can be error-prone and can slow down developers, and the community lacked a consistent and automated way to connect applications and services.

    The Service Binding Operator (SBO) provides such a solution. In this article, you'll learn article how to use the Service Binding Operator to easily bind a Node.js application to Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka.

  • Building better RHEL notifications with Red Hat Insights

    Red Hat Insights is one of the best tools Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) admins have at their disposal to manage systems at scale. With the addition of notifications and integrations, Insights is going to be an even better way to proactively manage systems and respond quickly to problems.

  • Fedora Contributor Tee Shirt Giveaway: Claim yours today! – Fedora Community Blog

    As we get ready to release Fedora Linux 36, another anticipated moment has arrived: the Fedora contributor tee shirt giveaway! Sending a huge “THANK YOU!!” to everyone who works to make Fedora the amazing community it is. The Mindshare Committee is excited to be able to share swag with our community to celebrate the latest release of Fedora Linux. Find the details below.

  • Continuous integration: 5 key success factors

    As cloud-native architecture continues to rise, the adoption of microservices, although advantageous, can easily disrupt your continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. It’s more important than ever to stay on top of the critical success factors for software delivery. Each time a DevOps journey introduces advancements and practices, there is a new challenge to harden the software delivery process.

  • Digital transformation: 4 outdated notions to move past [Ed: The terms "digital transformation" would likely mean increase complexity and buy support]

    When IT leaders and executives think of digital transformation today, they may imagine adopting agile teams, updating their infrastructure, or building and deploying a new digital product or application. But digital transformation isn’t just any one of those things – it’s all of them and more.

  • Open Mainframe Project Launches Call for Proposals for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-22 in Philadelphia, PA
  • 'IBM is now a very different company' says CEO as Q1 2022 beats expectations

    Freed from the financial anchor that was its infrastructure services division - spun out as Kyndryl in November - IBM kicked off calendar Q1 of 2022 with something that has eluded it for years: decent growth.

    Big Blue has undergone some changes as it adapts to modern computing in the cloud, and CEO Arvind Krishna said trading output this quarter reflects its actions - i.e lopping off a division that dragged down IBM's top line and sometimes ate into the operating profits of other divisions.

today's leftovers

  • What is MongoDB and why use it for modern web applications?

    Organisations of different scales and forms want to harness the power of data to identify new business opportunities and improve current business operations. Organisations that use data effectively can hold a potential advantage – the ability to make faster and more informed business decisions. However, working with data can be a long-standing problem for businesses and functions, especially in data management and software development.

  • Customer centricity – the digital transformation driver in the logistics sector [Ed: A rather bizarre blog post from Canonical today]
  • Join us at PyCon 2022

    We are very excited to be attending our first in-person event in over 2 years! PyCon has always been one of our favorites and we are looking forward to returning

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Conference Europe: Call for Papers

    PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2022 takes place in Berlin, Germany, on October 25-28. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English. Each session will last 45 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. The submission deadline is June 27th. Selected speakers will be notified before July 17th, 2022.

GCC 11.3 Released

The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released.

GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important
fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs
fixed since the previous release.

This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here:

 https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/
 https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html

Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments
about this release.  Instead, use the resources available from
http://gcc.gnu.org.

As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release
-- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2

Hi list,

At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of
changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn,
intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some
CI fixups.

Cheers,
Dylan

git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2
git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2

Security Leftovers

  • Five Eyes nations fear wave of Russian attacks against critical infrastructure [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
  • Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (frr, grafana, gzip, and pdns), Oracle (java-11-openjdk), Red Hat (java-11-openjdk and kernel), Scientific Linux (java-11-openjdk), SUSE (dcraw, GraphicsMagick, gzip, kernel, nbd, netty, qemu, SDL, and xen), and Ubuntu (libinput, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.13, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.13, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.13, linux-hwe-5.13, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.13, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-dell300x, linux-gcp, inux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fde, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, and linux-oem-5.14).

  • How Democracies Spy on Their Citizens [Ed: The cost of proprietary software; "Ronan Farrow has a long article in The New Yorker on NSO Group, which includes the news that someone — probably Spain — used the software to spy on domestic Catalonian sepratists," says this]

    The parliament of Catalonia, the autonomous region in Spain, sits on the edge of Barcelona’s Old City, in the remains of a fortified citadel constructed by King Philip V to monitor the restive local population. The citadel was built with forced labor from hundreds of Catalans, and its remaining structures and gardens are for many a reminder of oppression. Today, a majority of Catalan parliamentarians support independence for the region, which the Spanish government has deemed unconstitutional. In 2017, as Catalonia prepared for a referendum on independence, Spanish police arrested at least twelve separatist politicians. On the day of the referendum, which received the support of ninety per cent of voters despite low turnout, police raids of polling stations injured hundreds of civilians. Leaders of the independence movement, some of whom live in exile across Europe, now meet in private and communicate through encrypted messaging platforms.

  • Emotet reestablishes itself at the top of the malware world

    "Some letters that cybercriminals send to the recipients contain a malicious attachment," Kovtun wrote. "In other cases, it has a link which leads to a file placed in a legitimate popular cloud-hosting service. Often, malware is contained in an encrypted archive, with the password mentioned in the e-mail body."

  • Oracle Java wins 'crypto bug of the year' for bypass flaw • The Register

    Java versions 15 to 18 contain a flaw in its ECDSA signature validation that makes it trivial for miscreants to digitally sign files and other data as if they were legit organizations.

  • AWS's Log4j patches blew holes in its own security

    Amazon Web Services has updated its Log4j security patches after it was discovered the original fixes made customer deployments vulnerable to container escape and privilege escalation.

  • Ex-eBay security director to plead guilty to cyberstalking • The Register

    A now-former eBay security director accused of harassing a couple who wrote a critical newsletter about the internet tat bazaar is set to plead guilty to cyberstalking. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, was charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, alongside six former colleagues in a baffling case brought in 2020.

