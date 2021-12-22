Language Selection

GCC 11.3 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 09:19:27 PM Filed under
Development
GNU
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released.

GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important
fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs
fixed since the previous release.

This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here:

 https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/
 https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html

Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments
about this release.  Instead, use the resources available from
http://gcc.gnu.org.

As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release
-- far too many to thank them individually!

today's leftovers

  • What is MongoDB and why use it for modern web applications?

    Organisations of different scales and forms want to harness the power of data to identify new business opportunities and improve current business operations. Organisations that use data effectively can hold a potential advantage – the ability to make faster and more informed business decisions. However, working with data can be a long-standing problem for businesses and functions, especially in data management and software development.

  • Customer centricity – the digital transformation driver in the logistics sector [Ed: A rather bizarre blog post from Canonical today]
  • Join us at PyCon 2022

    We are very excited to be attending our first in-person event in over 2 years! PyCon has always been one of our favorites and we are looking forward to returning

  • PostgreSQL: PostgreSQL Conference Europe: Call for Papers

    PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2022 takes place in Berlin, Germany, on October 25-28. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English. Each session will last 45 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. The submission deadline is June 27th. Selected speakers will be notified before July 17th, 2022.

mesa 22.1.0-rc2

Hi list,

At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of
changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn,
intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some
CI fixups.

Cheers,
Dylan

git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2
git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2

Security Leftovers

  • Five Eyes nations fear wave of Russian attacks against critical infrastructure [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]
  • Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (frr, grafana, gzip, and pdns), Oracle (java-11-openjdk), Red Hat (java-11-openjdk and kernel), Scientific Linux (java-11-openjdk), SUSE (dcraw, GraphicsMagick, gzip, kernel, nbd, netty, qemu, SDL, and xen), and Ubuntu (libinput, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.13, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.13, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.13, linux-hwe-5.13, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.13, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-dell300x, linux-gcp, inux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fde, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, and linux-oem-5.14).

  • How Democracies Spy on Their Citizens [Ed: The cost of proprietary software; "Ronan Farrow has a long article in The New Yorker on NSO Group, which includes the news that someone — probably Spain — used the software to spy on domestic Catalonian sepratists," says this]

    The parliament of Catalonia, the autonomous region in Spain, sits on the edge of Barcelona’s Old City, in the remains of a fortified citadel constructed by King Philip V to monitor the restive local population. The citadel was built with forced labor from hundreds of Catalans, and its remaining structures and gardens are for many a reminder of oppression. Today, a majority of Catalan parliamentarians support independence for the region, which the Spanish government has deemed unconstitutional. In 2017, as Catalonia prepared for a referendum on independence, Spanish police arrested at least twelve separatist politicians. On the day of the referendum, which received the support of ninety per cent of voters despite low turnout, police raids of polling stations injured hundreds of civilians. Leaders of the independence movement, some of whom live in exile across Europe, now meet in private and communicate through encrypted messaging platforms.

  • Emotet reestablishes itself at the top of the malware world

    "Some letters that cybercriminals send to the recipients contain a malicious attachment," Kovtun wrote. "In other cases, it has a link which leads to a file placed in a legitimate popular cloud-hosting service. Often, malware is contained in an encrypted archive, with the password mentioned in the e-mail body."

  • Oracle Java wins 'crypto bug of the year' for bypass flaw • The Register

    Java versions 15 to 18 contain a flaw in its ECDSA signature validation that makes it trivial for miscreants to digitally sign files and other data as if they were legit organizations.

  • AWS's Log4j patches blew holes in its own security

    Amazon Web Services has updated its Log4j security patches after it was discovered the original fixes made customer deployments vulnerable to container escape and privilege escalation.

  • Ex-eBay security director to plead guilty to cyberstalking • The Register

    A now-former eBay security director accused of harassing a couple who wrote a critical newsletter about the internet tat bazaar is set to plead guilty to cyberstalking. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, was charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses, alongside six former colleagues in a baffling case brought in 2020.

