Devices Leftovers
BGA socket allows RAM upgrades on SBCs - CNX Software
The BGA socket is simply soldered on the board instead of the RAM chip itself, and as demonstrated on the MangoPi MQ Pro board, you could then insert the chip on the board instead of soldering it.
POP32 & POP64 SIPs combine Allwinner A33 and A133 with SDRAM into a single package - CNX Software
Allwinner A133 is also a tablet processor, but being launched more recently, it supports Android 10. I’m not so sure about Linux support. It’s listed on linux-sunxi website as a sun50i variant just like the Allwinner A64 that is well supported in Linux, but it does not have a page on its own. Again Source Parts has released a PDF datasheet for the system-in-package.
Geek Guide: Purpose-Built Linux for Embedded Solutions | Linux Journal
The explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) is just one of several trends that is fueling the demand for intelligent devices at the edge. Increasingly, embedded devices use Linux to leverage libraries and code as well as Linux OS expertise to deliver functionality faster, simplify ongoing maintenance, and provide the most flexibility and performance for embedded device developers.
today's leftovers
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
