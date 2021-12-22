SCS Software are showing off all the advancements made to Euro Truck Simulator 2 over the years, with a brand new video to showcase it. Plus, there's a new Beta available.

Their last proper trailer was back in 2012, and with how many huge upgrades they've given the game it was of course very much overdue for a proper trailer to show it off. It's not just that though, the game is approaching 10 years old (yes, really!) and so it's a good way to mark the occasion...