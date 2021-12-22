Games: Euro Truck Simulator 2, Dwerve, and Lila's Sky Ark
Euro Truck Simulator 2 gets a new modern trailer and a fresh Beta | GamingOnLinux
SCS Software are showing off all the advancements made to Euro Truck Simulator 2 over the years, with a brand new video to showcase it. Plus, there's a new Beta available.
Their last proper trailer was back in 2012, and with how many huge upgrades they've given the game it was of course very much overdue for a proper trailer to show it off. It's not just that though, the game is approaching 10 years old (yes, really!) and so it's a good way to mark the occasion...
Mixing tower defense and dungeon crawling, Dwerve releases May 31 | GamingOnLinux
After the success of their Kickstarter back in 2020 and a delay to the release, Half Human Games have now confirmed that Dwerve will launch on May 31.
What is it? Dwerve is a tower defense dungeon game that also blends in dungeon crawling. You're not just looking from afar placing down towers, you're part of the action here. You play as a young dwarf tinkerer who adventures into a ruined kingdom and unearths the lost technologies of the ancient warsmiths: turrets and traps. These are the only weapons that can protect the dwarves from Witch-Queen Vandra and her army of bloodthirsty trolls and monstrous creatures hellbent on conquering the surface.
The gorgeous looking Lila's Sky Ark is out now | GamingOnLinux
Monolith of Minds and Graffiti Games have today launched Lila's Sky Ark, a feast for the eyes if you love pixel-art. The second game from Monolith of Minds, acting as a prequel to the first game Resolutiion.
"Lila’s psychedelic world is in grave danger. Help her and her eccentric friends stop the Conductor’s minions from destroying all things musical and magical in this meditative action-adventure game. Explore this dark yet groovy world as you unravel the poetic mystery that is Lila’s story. Discover secrets, solve puzzles, and battle bizarre beasts and punishing bosses as you attempt to unite the Spirits and save the mysterious Sky Island from ruin."
GCC 11.3 Released
The GNU Compiler Collection version 11.3 has been released. GCC 11.3 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 11 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 11.2 with more than 189 bugs fixed since the previous release. This release is available from the WWW and FTP servers listed here: https://sourceware.org/pub/gcc/releases/gcc-11.3.0/ https://gcc.gnu.org/mirrors.html Please do not contact me directly regarding questions or comments about this release. Instead, use the resources available from http://gcc.gnu.org. As always, a vast number of people contributed to this GCC release -- far too many to thank them individually!
mesa 22.1.0-rc2
Hi list, At the last minute, here's Mesa 22.1.0-rc2. By far the biggest set of changes here are in zink. There's also fixes here for nir, radv, dzn, intel, anv, core vulkan, r600, panfrost, core gallium, mesa/st, and some CI fixups. Cheers, Dylan git tag: mesa-22.1.0-rc2Also: Do Not Let Your Memes Be Dreams
Security Leftovers
