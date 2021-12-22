Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 21st of April 2022 10:35:28 PM

The voting period and tally of votes for the Debian Project Leader election has just concluded, and the winner is Jonathan Carter, who has been elected for third time. Congratulations! The new term for the project leader starts on 2022-04-21.

354 of 1,023 Developers voted using the Condorcet method.

More information about the results of the voting are available on the Debian Project Leader Elections 2022 page.